Store your valuables safely: Why should I consider using a safe deposit box?

Published: 10:43 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 12:09 PM January 27, 2021

Security vaults are only for the movies, right? Not so, according to one of East Anglia’s long-established family jewellers.

You may want to store jewellery, family heirlooms or even gold bars in your safe deposit box. Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alistair Zelley, fourth generation jeweller at Zelley Jewellers in Norwich, explains everything you need to know about safe deposit boxes and reveals how using one will protect your valuables and could save you money.

Q: Do safe deposit boxes offer more security than my home?

A: Home safes are effective for protecting against opportunistic burglars looking to grab your laptop or car keys. Professional career criminals however will make light work of most home safes.

Our facility calls on the high levels of security we already have in place to protect our stock; our premises are covered by 24-hour CCTV and only 0.1 miles from Norwich’s Bethal Street police station. We offer up to half a million pounds insurance per box in our vault, unlimited to the number of boxes you can rent. In most cases the insurance provided significantly reduces the cost of listing items on your home insurance.

Zelley Jewellers is a long-standing family business and can securely store your valuables for the foreseeable future. Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What can be stored in a safe deposit box?

A: Our customers store all sorts of valuables – from family photos to heirlooms and jewellery – even passwords or documents such as Wills. Over the last five years the price of gold has increased over 97pc. The Covid pandemic has had repercussions throughout the jewellery trade causing the price of scrap gold to hit the roof, so bullion is one of the most common items stored.

Q: How long can I rent a safe deposit box, what will it cost and how can I access my belongings?

A: The cost of a safe deposit box depends on the size you need and for how long. Our small boxes start at just £30 for 30 days, which is the minimum rental period, or from £180 a year, depending on the size of box you rent.

Q: Why should I trust Zelley with my valuables?

A: There are some independent safe deposit box facilities popping up now. Many are start-ups with no previous experience of the jewellery trade. Most do not own the freehold on the premises they operate from. We own the building outright where our vault is located. I am fourth generation within the jewellery trade with my great grandfather registering a company in the Zelley name over 100 years ago.

When deciding to use a facility or even when looking to purchase jewellery, start a conversation with those offering the service. We welcome all visits to our premises to have a chat, learn the process giving you confidence that you’re dealing with a trusted, local independent company.

Find out more about Zelley Jeweller’s safe deposit boxes at www.zelleyjewellers.co.uk visit 35 St Giles Street, Norwich or call 01603 627347.