Win a copy of best-selling author Karen Swan's latest novel The Christmas Postcards!

Win

Enter our competition for the chance to win Karen Swan's must-read festive Romance The Christmas Postcards. - Credit: Pan Macmillan

Enter our competition for the chance to win Karen Swan's new must-read festive romance novel, The Christmas Postcards.

Set in a picturesque Cotswolds village, Natasha's marriage is at breaking point when she makes an unexpected connection that spans continents in the new Christmas romance from the Sussex-based Sunday Times bestselling author Karen Swan.

Natasha and Rob's relationship seems to be back on track... but their rekindled romance is short-lived when their daughter Mabel's beloved soft toy Moolah disappears on the journey home. As Natasha comforts the distraught child, she turns to social media for help. Miraculously, the toy is found in the care of a mysterious man named Duffy - who just so happens to be thousands of miles away, trekking the Himalayas.

When Duffy promises to keep Natasha updated with pictures for her daughter, the pair begin a correspondence that quickly intensifies into something more. Is it possible for a stranger to understand her more than the man lying next to her?

From a chocolate-box Cotswolds village to the Himalayan foothills, The Christmas Postcards is an unmissable novel about finding connection in the most surprising places and how sometimes those closest to us can be the furthest apart.

The Christmas Postcards is the new festive romance from Sussex-based bestselling author Karen Swan - Credit: Pan Macmillan

We have just five copies to give away to Sussex Life readers! For your chance to win a copy, simply answer the question below before the competition closes on 16th November 2022 at 11:45 PM: