Win

Published: 4:04 PM July 23, 2021

Your chance to win a My Time Now gin gift set worth £114, containing three bottles of Initial Gin in a limited-edition reusable jute bag - you have until August 12, 2021 to enter!

We're all for supporting local businesses so you'll be pleased to know that G&H Spirits is based in Steyning, West Sussex. It was founded by Katie Overton-Hart who swapped her busy career in the events industry to launch the venture. The Initial Gin range is crafted by an award-winning distiller, with carefully selected botanicals for a distinctive flavour. To find out more, visit georgieandhenners.co.uk

Steyning-based G&H Spirits was founded by Katie Overton-Hart - Credit: Ashley Duckerin



The competition question is taken from the big Sussex quiz in the July/August 2021 issue of Sussex Life magazine, out now. Click here to buy your copy.

The July/August 2021 issue of Sussex Life magazine - Credit: Eve Smallman





SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors