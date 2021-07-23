Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win a G&H Spirits gin set with Sussex Life

Author Picture Icon

Faye Bartle

Published: 4:04 PM July 23, 2021   
The G&H Spirits My Time Now gin gift set is worth £114

The G&H Spirits My Time Now gin gift set is worth £114 - Credit: Ashley Duckerin

Your chance to win a My Time Now gin gift set worth £114, containing three bottles of Initial Gin in a limited-edition reusable jute bag - you have until August 12, 2021 to enter!

We're all for supporting local businesses so you'll be pleased to know that G&H Spirits is based in Steyning, West Sussex. It was founded by Katie Overton-Hart who swapped her busy career in the events industry to launch the venture. The Initial Gin range is crafted by an award-winning distiller, with carefully selected botanicals for a distinctive flavour. To find out more, visit georgieandhenners.co.uk

Steyning-based G&H Spirits was founded by Katie Overton-Hart

Steyning-based G&H Spirits was founded by Katie Overton-Hart - Credit: Ashley Duckerin


The competition question is taken from the big Sussex quiz in the July/August 2021 issue of Sussex Life magazine, out now. Click here to buy your copy.

The July/August 2021 issue of Sussex Life magazine

The July/August 2021 issue of Sussex Life magazine - Credit: Eve Smallman


SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

Fill out my online form.
Sussex Life
Sussex

Don't Miss

Rory found his love for wild swimming later in life

Hampshire Life

4 of the best places for open water swimming in Hampshire

Hampshire Life

Logo Icon
A plate of eggs benedict on toast with Parma ham. A glass of prosecco sits next to the plate

Devon Life

Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England

Cotswold Life

An illustrated guide to the ‘prettiest village in England’

Katie B Morgan

Logo Icon
Hornington Manor

Yorkshire Life | Win

WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus