Essex Life’s resident artist, James Merriott, takes us to the pretty village of Abbess Roding

Visiting Abbess Roding on a glorious sunny day in late November, I was assured of long shadows with the sun so low in the sky. Accompanying the long shadows was a day-long cloudless sky. Perfect for my wife, Joan, who is a keen amateur photographer (in addition to being a lifelong friend and helper) to take the photographs I needed for this feature.

Working from such wonderful photographs when I settled down in my studio at home to paint them, gave me a lot to think about as doing them all justice with a paint brush was difficult.

I have, however, loved and painted these village scenes with long shadows and clear blue skies for more than thirty years, and of course it was an immense joy for me to simply give all these chosen subjects my very best shot. I did in fact use a little black ink and designer’s white paint to help with definition.

Painting such beautiful, peaceful tranquility perhaps became more of a purposeful occasion, bringing pleasure to Joan and myself, and more importantly, to the many friends we have made through Essex Life.





St. Edmunds Church - Credit: James Merriott

ST. EDMUNDS CHURCH

Seen from just inside the churchyard and in the wonderful sunshine, I can best describe this as an icon of beauty.





Cottage at Abbess End - Credit: James Merriott

COTTAGE AT ABBESS END

Another beauty, with a half shadow on the foreground tree trunks complementing the cottages superbly.



Coopers Barn - Credit: James Merriott

COOPERS BARN

I brought four things together to present this landscape view. The barn, the large overhanging tree, a hint of the cottage and the conspicuous post box.



Traditional signpost - Credit: James Merriott

TRADITIONAL SIGNPOST

I adore crafted timber such as this signpost; it takes me back to the 1950s when I was a happy cabinet-maker of handmade furniture.





School Lane - Credit: James Merriott

SCHOOL LANE

The village sign, beautifully presented and adding so much to an already picturesque landscape.





Coopers Cottages - Credit: James Merriott

COOPERS COTTAGES

A meticulously kept residence that I knew many years ago when it was a shop selling antiques and crafts – wonderful memories.



You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.