Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Abbess Roding in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 5:32 PM January 31, 2022
Cottage at Abbess End

Cottage at Abbess End - Credit: James Merriott

Essex Life’s resident artist, James Merriott, takes us to the pretty village of Abbess Roding 

Visiting Abbess Roding on a glorious sunny day in late November, I was assured of long shadows with the sun so low in the sky. Accompanying the long shadows was a day-long cloudless sky. Perfect for my wife, Joan, who is a keen amateur photographer (in addition to being a lifelong friend and helper) to take the photographs I needed for this feature. 

Working from such wonderful photographs when I settled down in my studio at home to paint them, gave me a lot to think about as doing them all justice with a paint brush was difficult. 

I have, however, loved and painted these village scenes with long shadows and clear blue skies for more than thirty years, and of course it was an immense joy for me to simply give all these chosen subjects my very best shot. I did in fact use a little black ink and designer’s white paint to help with definition. 

Painting such beautiful, peaceful tranquility perhaps became more of a purposeful occasion, bringing pleasure to Joan and myself, and more importantly, to the many friends we have made through Essex Life. 


St. Edmunds Church

St. Edmunds Church - Credit: James Merriott

ST. EDMUNDS CHURCH 

Seen from just inside the churchyard and in the wonderful sunshine, I can best describe this as an icon of beauty.  


Cottage at Abbess End

Cottage at Abbess End - Credit: James Merriott

Most Read

  1. 1 9 things you probably didn't know about Brighton
  2. 2 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
  3. 3 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
  1. 4 6 of the best February walks in Cheshire
  2. 5 Win a stylish, hand-crafted rug by Best Wool worth up to £1,000
  3. 6 5 romantic walks in and around the Cotswolds
  4. 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 6 of the best February walks in Lancashire
  6. 9 You can stay at this adorable Winnie the Pooh 'Bearbnb' in Sussex
  7. 10 Review: A country hotel in Somerset

COTTAGE AT ABBESS END 

Another beauty, with a half shadow on the foreground tree trunks complementing the cottages superbly. 
 

Coopers Barn

Coopers Barn - Credit: James Merriott

COOPERS BARN 

I brought four things together to present this landscape view. The barn, the large overhanging tree, a hint of the cottage and the conspicuous post box.  
 

Traditional signpost

Traditional signpost - Credit: James Merriott

TRADITIONAL SIGNPOST 

I adore crafted timber such as this signpost; it takes me back to the 1950s when I was a happy cabinet-maker of handmade furniture.  


School Lane

School Lane - Credit: James Merriott

SCHOOL LANE 

The village sign, beautifully presented and adding so much to an already picturesque landscape.  


Coopers Cottages

Coopers Cottages - Credit: James Merriott

COOPERS COTTAGES 

A meticulously kept residence that I knew many years ago when it was a shop selling antiques and crafts – wonderful memories.  

 
WIN COTTAGE AT ABBESS END

Fill out my online form.

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment. 

Essex Life
Essex

Don't Miss

Sarah Beeny and Family.

Somerset Life

Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

19 of the best restaurants in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
The family has been embracing the Somerset way of life

Somerset Life

Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country

Charlotte Skidmore

person
White sails at high tide

Essex Life | Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon