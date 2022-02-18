Win
WIN an original James Merriott watercolour of Clavering, Essex
- Credit: James Merriott
Let Essex Life's resident artist, James Merriott, take you on a trip to the pretty village of Clavering in north-west Essex
I was so excited to return to Clavering, anticipating once again painting these sublimely beautiful landscapes that I have come to know so well. This is the English landscape that the American airman John T. Appleby described so perfectly in 1945. ‘It is a distinctive beauty, a civilised and orderly beauty, there are no scenes of overwhelming grandeur, no awe-inspiring magnificence. Instead, there is an intimate scene of neatness and order, without any monotonous regularity.’ I recall John’s words often as I attempt to achieve with my brush what he achieved with his pen.
There are a great many wonders to be discovered in Clavering and its surrounding greens. I just had to paint the church at Rickling Green, which I discovered last year when returning from a visit to Saffron Walden. The church is set majestically upon a hillside within the ‘distinctive’ landscape that John Appleby described so perfectly.
I completed all these watercolours from photographs taken on previous visits, and although I painted them in my studio at home, in my mind I was in Clavering. I always love painting for Essex Life, but completing this month’s watercolours I found quite magical. I do hope to have done them some justice.
THE FORD KEEPER’S COTTAGE
A picturesque spot that I have painted on many occasions with the cottage providing a beautiful focal point.
OLD COTTAGES, VILLAGE CENTRE
I don’t usually dwell on finished watercolours too much, but I believe this one came off very well!
VIEW FROM PELHAM ROAD
Another of Clavering's wonderful views, with the tower of St. Mary and St. Clements Church taking centre stage.
THE BURY
Without doubt, this is my favourite part of the village. I have sat and painted here on a number of occasions in total tranquillity.
RICKLING CHURCH (ALL SAINTS)
Driving along the lane from Rickling village, this view really did take my breath away.
CLAVERING NORTH WINDMILL
I am compiling a numbered collection of my windmill paintings. This became number 15. Perhaps I shall exhibit a collection of windmill paintings in the future.
Terms & conditions
The competition closes at 6pm on March 23, 2022. Usual promotion rules apply. For full T&Cs, visit greatbritishlife.co.uk/essex-win
You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.