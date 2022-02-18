WIN an original James Merriott watercolour of Clavering, Essex

Win

Let Essex Life's resident artist, James Merriott, take you on a trip to the pretty village of Clavering in north-west Essex

I was so excited to return to Clavering, anticipating once again painting these sublimely beautiful landscapes that I have come to know so well. This is the English landscape that the American airman John T. Appleby described so perfectly in 1945. ‘It is a distinctive beauty, a civilised and orderly beauty, there are no scenes of overwhelming grandeur, no awe-inspiring magnificence. Instead, there is an intimate scene of neatness and order, without any monotonous regularity.’ I recall John’s words often as I attempt to achieve with my brush what he achieved with his pen.

There are a great many wonders to be discovered in Clavering and its surrounding greens. I just had to paint the church at Rickling Green, which I discovered last year when returning from a visit to Saffron Walden. The church is set majestically upon a hillside within the ‘distinctive’ landscape that John Appleby described so perfectly.

I completed all these watercolours from photographs taken on previous visits, and although I painted them in my studio at home, in my mind I was in Clavering. I always love painting for Essex Life, but completing this month’s watercolours I found quite magical. I do hope to have done them some justice.





The Ford Keeper's Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THE FORD KEEPER’S COTTAGE

A picturesque spot that I have painted on many occasions with the cottage providing a beautiful focal point.





Old Cottages, village centre - Credit: James Merriott

OLD COTTAGES, VILLAGE CENTRE

I don’t usually dwell on finished watercolours too much, but I believe this one came off very well!



View from Pelham Road - Credit: James Merriott

VIEW FROM PELHAM ROAD

Another of Clavering's wonderful views, with the tower of St. Mary and St. Clements Church taking centre stage.





The Bury - Credit: James Merriott

THE BURY

Without doubt, this is my favourite part of the village. I have sat and painted here on a number of occasions in total tranquillity.



Rickling Church - Credit: James Merriott

RICKLING CHURCH (ALL SAINTS)

Driving along the lane from Rickling village, this view really did take my breath away.





Clavering North windmill - Credit: James Merriott

CLAVERING NORTH WINDMILL

I am compiling a numbered collection of my windmill paintings. This became number 15. Perhaps I shall exhibit a collection of windmill paintings in the future.





You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.