WIN an original James Merriott watercolour of Clavering, Essex

Hannah Gildart

Published: 1:08 PM February 23, 2022
The Ford Keeper's Cottage Clavering

The Ford Keeper's Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

Let Essex Life's resident artist, James Merriott, take you on a trip to the pretty village of Clavering in north-west Essex

I was so excited to return to Clavering, anticipating once again painting these sublimely beautiful landscapes that I have come to know so well. This is the English landscape that the American airman John T. Appleby described so perfectly in 1945. ‘It is a distinctive beauty, a civilised and orderly beauty, there are no scenes of overwhelming grandeur, no awe-inspiring magnificence. Instead, there is an intimate scene of neatness and order, without any monotonous regularity.’ I recall John’s words often as I attempt to achieve with my brush what he achieved with his pen. 

There are a great many wonders to be discovered in Clavering and its surrounding greens. I just had to paint the church at Rickling Green, which I discovered last year when returning from a visit to Saffron Walden. The church is set majestically upon a hillside within the ‘distinctive’ landscape that John Appleby described so perfectly. 

I completed all these watercolours from photographs taken on previous visits, and although I painted them in my studio at home, in my mind I was in Clavering. I always love painting for Essex Life, but completing this month’s watercolours I found quite magical. I do hope to have done them some justice. 


The Ford Keeper's Cottage Clavering

The Ford Keeper's Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THE FORD KEEPER’S COTTAGE 

A picturesque spot that I have painted on many occasions with the cottage providing a beautiful focal point. 


Old Cottages, village centre Clavering

Old Cottages, village centre - Credit: James Merriott

OLD COTTAGES, VILLAGE CENTRE 

I don’t usually dwell on finished watercolours too much, but I believe this one came off very well! 
 

View from Pelham Road Clavering

View from Pelham Road - Credit: James Merriott

VIEW FROM PELHAM ROAD 

Another of Clavering's wonderful views, with the tower of St. Mary and St. Clements Church taking centre stage. 


The Bury, Clavering

The Bury - Credit: James Merriott

THE BURY 

Without doubt, this is my favourite part of the village. I have sat and painted here on a number of occasions in total tranquillity. 
 

Rickling Church near Clavering

Rickling Church - Credit: James Merriott

RICKLING CHURCH (ALL SAINTS) 

Driving along the lane from Rickling village, this view really did take my breath away. 


Clavering north windmill

Clavering North windmill - Credit: James Merriott

CLAVERING NORTH WINDMILL 

I am compiling a numbered collection of my windmill paintings. This became number 15. Perhaps I shall exhibit a collection of windmill paintings in the future. 


Terms & conditions 

The competition closes at 6pm on March 23, 2022. Usual promotion rules apply. For full T&Cs, visit greatbritishlife.co.uk/essex-win 

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment. 

Essex Life
Essex

