Win an original watercolour painting of Hadleigh Castle

Artist James Merriott captures the windmills and castles of south Essex

I have three pencil drawings of Hadleigh Castle completed from life, dated February 1994. I used two of these when doing the watercolours for this feature. It brought it home to me that I have been visiting the castle for more than 30 years to paint and sketch.

Rayleigh is only a few miles from Hadleigh, so it was an opportunity for me to visit both and make it a joint feature. I am inspired by the castle at Hadleigh and windmill at Rayleigh, and both are places I relish painting.

More than anything else, these watercolours (together with a very large collection of other work) represent my home county where I have lived my entire life, with the exception of growing up in nearby London’s East End.

It is here in Essex where I feel so privileged to live. Perhaps it is because I adore the simple things. No awe-inspiring views, but the simplicity of a windmill or a castle ruin, and there are countless other such things in Essex. May they always remain.



Hadleigh Park - Credit: James Merriott

HADLEIGH PARK

Became famous in 2012 when the undulating hillsides adjoining the park were used as the Olympic Mountain Bike course.





Hadleigh Castle - Credit: James Merriott

HADLEIGH CASTLE

The castle has been painted by countless artists, including the great John Constable (1776-1837).



Holy Trinity church, Rayleigh - Credit: James Merriott

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, RAYLEIGH

In a beautiful position, looking down onto the High Street from its highpoint at the north end of the town.



St James the Less church, Rayleigh - Credit: James Merriott

ST. JAMES THE LESS CHURCH, HADLEIGH

This church deserves to be in a more conspicuous position, with much of its beauty hidden by the churchyard trees in the centre of the busy A13 road.





A walk in the park - Credit: James Merriott

WALK IN THE PARK

Look out among the wildlife for the beautiful marbled white butterfly that flys late-June to mid-August.





Rayleigh Windmill - Credit: James Merriott

RAYLEIGH WINDMILL

One of twenty or so windmills in the county. Credit to the town planners for its preservation within the busy car park in the town centre.





WIN

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.



