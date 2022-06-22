Win an original watercolour painting of Hadleigh Castle
- Credit: James Merriott
Artist James Merriott captures the windmills and castles of south Essex
I have three pencil drawings of Hadleigh Castle completed from life, dated February 1994. I used two of these when doing the watercolours for this feature. It brought it home to me that I have been visiting the castle for more than 30 years to paint and sketch.
Rayleigh is only a few miles from Hadleigh, so it was an opportunity for me to visit both and make it a joint feature. I am inspired by the castle at Hadleigh and windmill at Rayleigh, and both are places I relish painting.
More than anything else, these watercolours (together with a very large collection of other work) represent my home county where I have lived my entire life, with the exception of growing up in nearby London’s East End.
It is here in Essex where I feel so privileged to live. Perhaps it is because I adore the simple things. No awe-inspiring views, but the simplicity of a windmill or a castle ruin, and there are countless other such things in Essex. May they always remain.
HADLEIGH PARK
Became famous in 2012 when the undulating hillsides adjoining the park were used as the Olympic Mountain Bike course.
HADLEIGH CASTLE
The castle has been painted by countless artists, including the great John Constable (1776-1837).
Most Read
- 1 Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden
- 2 13 of the prettiest beaches in Suffolk
- 3 The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire
- 4 A true Kingsholm legend
- 5 Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge
- 6 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
- 7 5 beautiful beaches near to Surrey
- 8 Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies
- 9 Breathtaking places in Devon to watch the sun rise
- 10 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, RAYLEIGH
In a beautiful position, looking down onto the High Street from its highpoint at the north end of the town.
ST. JAMES THE LESS CHURCH, HADLEIGH
This church deserves to be in a more conspicuous position, with much of its beauty hidden by the churchyard trees in the centre of the busy A13 road.
WALK IN THE PARK
Look out among the wildlife for the beautiful marbled white butterfly that flys late-June to mid-August.
RAYLEIGH WINDMILL
One of twenty or so windmills in the county. Credit to the town planners for its preservation within the busy car park in the town centre.
WIN
You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.