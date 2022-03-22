Win an original watercolour painting of Manuden

Win

This month, artist James Merriott heads north west to the village of Manuden in Uttlesford

The tranquil north west of Essex boasts so many pretty villages, including picturesque Manuden, which was one of the last villages I discovered in the area.

When I first arrived there approximately 15 years ago, it was the high street that inspired me most. Suitably named The Street, I can only describe it as one of the most beautiful main streets in the county, with its assortment of ancient crafted buildings. It was an immense thrill and (ignoring the parked vehicles) I felt to be back in another time. Subsequent visits affirmed my feelings, and I gave a lot of thought to each painting while working from photographs back at my home studio.

The great American artist Edward Hopper once said, ‘If it could be said in words, there would be no need to paint.’ Because it can’t be said in words, I hope my thoughts and feelings of Manuden translate into watercolour and give you some of the pleasure I received while experiencing this wonderful village.

Wayside Cottage and St. Mary's tower - Credit: James Merriott

WAYSIDE COTTAGE AND ST. MARYS TOWER

A stunning composition given a little life with two figures in colourful clothing casually chatting.





Yew Tree Inn - Credit: James Merriott

YEW TREE INN

A conspicuous and eye-catching building enhanced with colourful figures.





The River Stort - Credit: James Merriott

THE RIVER STORT

The Stort on its way to the Lea and their confluence near Dobbs Weir.



The Old Maltings - Credit: James Merriott

THE OLD MALTINGS

Artistic licence allows me to show the Maltings a little more full on and without motor vehicles, suggesting a bygone age.



St. Mary the Virgin church - Credit: James Merriott

ST MARYS CHURCH

The church forms a super focal point behind the impressive mature tree.



Cottages in The Street - Credit: James Merriott

COTTAGES IN THE STREET

A cottage behind cottages and the black weather-boarded extension adorned with flowers make an exceptional centre-stage composition.





You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.