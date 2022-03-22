Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Manuden

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 9:08 AM March 22, 2022
The Old Maltings Manuden

The Old Maltings - Credit: James Merriott

This month, artist James Merriott heads north west to the village of Manuden in Uttlesford

The tranquil north west of Essex boasts so many pretty villages, including picturesque Manuden, which was one of the last villages I discovered in the area. 

When I first arrived there approximately 15 years ago, it was the high street that inspired me most. Suitably named The Street, I can only describe it as one of the most beautiful main streets in the county, with its assortment of ancient crafted buildings. It was an immense thrill and (ignoring the parked vehicles) I felt to be back in another time. Subsequent visits affirmed my feelings, and I gave a lot of thought to each painting while working from photographs back at my home studio.  

The great American artist Edward Hopper once said, ‘If it could be said in words, there would be no need to paint.’ Because it can’t be said in words, I hope my thoughts and feelings of Manuden translate into watercolour and give you some of the pleasure I received while experiencing this wonderful village. 

Wayside Cottage and St. Mary's tower

Wayside Cottage and St. Mary's tower - Credit: James Merriott

WAYSIDE COTTAGE AND ST. MARYS TOWER  

A stunning composition given a little life with two figures in colourful clothing casually chatting. 


Yew Tree Inn Manuden

Yew Tree Inn - Credit: James Merriott

YEW TREE INN  

Most Read

  1. 1 BBC Four’s Canal Boat Diaries returns to Yorkshire for new series
  2. 2 Devon chef delighted with Great British Menu role
  3. 3 'Sting was very hands on!' Goodwood's new manager on Sussex, sustainability and working for The Police singer
  1. 4 Carol Vordeman backs Devon celeb schoolboy's next adventure
  2. 5 Explore wonderful Folkestone, Kent
  3. 6 A local's guide to Southend and Leigh-on-Sea
  4. 7 4 lovely ways to enjoy Kent bluebells in Spring 2022
  5. 8 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
  6. 9 Interior Design Masters rooms at Wotton House open to guests
  7. 10 8 reasons why you should choose an all-girls school for your daughter’s education

A conspicuous and eye-catching building enhanced with colourful figures. 


The River Stort, Manuden

The River Stort - Credit: James Merriott

THE RIVER STORT 

The Stort on its way to the Lea and their confluence near Dobbs Weir. 
 

The Old Maltings Manuden

The Old Maltings - Credit: James Merriott

THE OLD MALTINGS  

Artistic licence allows me to show the Maltings a little more full on and without motor vehicles, suggesting a bygone age. 
 

St. Mary the Virgin church, Manuden

St. Mary the Virgin church - Credit: James Merriott

ST MARYS CHURCH  

The church forms a super focal point behind the impressive mature tree. 
 

Cottages in The Street, Manuden

Cottages in The Street - Credit: James Merriott

COTTAGES IN THE STREET  

A cottage behind cottages and the black weather-boarded extension adorned with flowers make an exceptional centre-stage composition. 


WIN 

Fill out my online form.

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment. 

Essex Life

Don't Miss

Line-up of chefs on BBC's Great British Menu.

Devon Life

Top Devon chef to star on BBC’s Great British Menu

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
A wicker picnic basket lays on a blanket and is surrounded by food and drink

Devon Life | Win

Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Easter Rumwell near Taunton

Somerset Life

WIN an Easter hamper worth £250

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Spring- Epping Forest Background, Loughton, London

Essex Life

The best woodland walks in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon