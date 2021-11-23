Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win a watercolour painting of Maldon, Essex

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 12:12 PM November 23, 2021
Maldon promenade, circa 1996

Maldon, circa 1996 - Credit: James Merriott

Take a trip to the winter wonderland of Maldon, with our resident artist, James Merriott and be in with a chance of winning an original watercolour.

Another Christmas feature of mostly snow scenes for Essex Life – this time of Maldon. Much of the watercolour paper I use is handmade. I find it a real pleasure to see areas of white paper, representing fallen snow, after the painting is finished. 

This is my 17th Christmas feature for Essex Life and what an immense thrill it has been completing them all. That many years is very much a cause for celebration, but the end of 2021 gives me even more to celebrate. During 2021 I reached my 80th birthday, and part of my celebrations was to hold a summer-long exhibition at the much-loved Ingatestone Hall. I made up my mind beforehand that I wanted it to be my last. I also decided to no longer take on watercolour demonstrations, after 25 years of wonderful times visiting art societies throughout East Anglia and beyond. 

The Ingatestone Hall exhibition was for me an immense joy and hugely successful. I raised almost £13,000 in aid of the NHS. All this leaves me with something very important to say: I shall continue to paint watercolours and exhibit them in my home studio and gallery, again in aid of the NHS. Simply ring or email to let Joan and I know you are coming. 

Thanks for your kindness and much-valued support and we look forward to seeing you again. 


BARGES AT THEIR MOORINGS 

Thames Barges at their moorings in Maldon

Thames Barges at their moorings - Credit: James Merriott

We visited Maldon on a lovely day in October. My wife Joan took the photographs, including this outstanding one. I painted it from the photograph as it was – without snow of course! 
 

VIEW FROM THE PROMENADE 

View from Maldon Promenade

View from Maldon Promenade - Credit: James Merriott

Most Read

  1. 1 10 of the best restaurants in Liverpool
  2. 2 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
  3. 3 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
  1. 4 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
  2. 5 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
  3. 6 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
  4. 7 What happened to the child stars of Whistle Down the Wind?
  5. 8 The tale of the Curious Merchant in North Yorkshire
  6. 9 The 11 best Christmas markets in Dorset 2021
  7. 10 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021

A much-loved view showcasing the best of Maldon! St. Marys Church, sheds with boat memorabilia, a tug boat, more boats and, above all, Thames barges 


THE JOLLY SAILOR INN

The Jolly Sailor Inn Maldon

The Jolly Sailor Inn - Credit: James Merriott

An unusual side view, showing the beautifully crafted crooked chimney 


HYDROGEN AND THISTLE 

Hydrogen and Thistle boats in Maldon

Hydrogen and Thistle - Credit: James Merriott

It was with amazing skill that in their working day these immense craft were crewed by just one man and one boy 


THE LITTLE SHIP CLUB 

The Little Ship Club, Maldon

The Little Ship Club - Credit: James Merriott

With The Jolly Sailor and Queens Head, these buildings are as important as the moored barges 


MALDON CIRCA 1996 

Maldon promenade, circa 1996

Maldon, circa 1996 - Credit: James Merriott

Painted from a print in 1996 and before the tug boat ‘Brent’ took up her conspicuous position 

Fill out my online form.

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.


Essex Life
Essex

Don't Miss

Win the Wharfside Wines Festive Mix

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a festive selection of drinks from Wharfside Wines

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Noddy Holder MBE

Cheshire Life

Slade star's wife gets two-book deal – without trading on her famous name

Joanne Goodwin

Author Picture Icon
A Christmas tree is surrounded by brightly stalls lighting up the dark cobble stones.

Norfolk Magazine

The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers at Chester Christmas Markets

Cheshire Life

The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon