Win

Take a trip to the winter wonderland of Maldon, with our resident artist, James Merriott and be in with a chance of winning an original watercolour.

Another Christmas feature of mostly snow scenes for Essex Life – this time of Maldon. Much of the watercolour paper I use is handmade. I find it a real pleasure to see areas of white paper, representing fallen snow, after the painting is finished.

This is my 17th Christmas feature for Essex Life and what an immense thrill it has been completing them all. That many years is very much a cause for celebration, but the end of 2021 gives me even more to celebrate. During 2021 I reached my 80th birthday, and part of my celebrations was to hold a summer-long exhibition at the much-loved Ingatestone Hall. I made up my mind beforehand that I wanted it to be my last. I also decided to no longer take on watercolour demonstrations, after 25 years of wonderful times visiting art societies throughout East Anglia and beyond.

The Ingatestone Hall exhibition was for me an immense joy and hugely successful. I raised almost £13,000 in aid of the NHS. All this leaves me with something very important to say: I shall continue to paint watercolours and exhibit them in my home studio and gallery, again in aid of the NHS. Simply ring or email to let Joan and I know you are coming.

Thanks for your kindness and much-valued support and we look forward to seeing you again.





BARGES AT THEIR MOORINGS

Thames Barges at their moorings - Credit: James Merriott

We visited Maldon on a lovely day in October. My wife Joan took the photographs, including this outstanding one. I painted it from the photograph as it was – without snow of course!



VIEW FROM THE PROMENADE

View from Maldon Promenade - Credit: James Merriott

A much-loved view showcasing the best of Maldon! St. Marys Church, sheds with boat memorabilia, a tug boat, more boats and, above all, Thames barges





THE JOLLY SAILOR INN

The Jolly Sailor Inn - Credit: James Merriott

An unusual side view, showing the beautifully crafted crooked chimney





HYDROGEN AND THISTLE

Hydrogen and Thistle - Credit: James Merriott

It was with amazing skill that in their working day these immense craft were crewed by just one man and one boy





THE LITTLE SHIP CLUB

The Little Ship Club - Credit: James Merriott

With The Jolly Sailor and Queens Head, these buildings are as important as the moored barges





MALDON CIRCA 1996

Maldon, circa 1996 - Credit: James Merriott

Painted from a print in 1996 and before the tug boat ‘Brent’ took up her conspicuous position

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.



