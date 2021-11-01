WIN a watercolour painting of Terling, Essex by James Merriott

Win

Visiting with my wife and daughter I was assured of a good day when we travelled to Terling. The picturesque hamlets and villages in the exceptionally pretty countryside was good reason for my strong optimism. My high hopes were well-founded for not just the scenery, but also the people.

Stopping at the wonderfully preserved Terling Windmill (even without sails, it’s wonderful), we were greeted by Melvyn, a maintenance man up a ladder. ‘Have you got my best side?’ he asked as we took photographs of the beauty before us. Taking time off from his skilful tasks, he found time to join us for some meaningful chatter.

‘I work on historic premises all over Europe,’ he enlightened us. It became quite clear that here was a very talented craftsman we had been very lucky to meet.

After spending time taking photographs of the other places chosen for this feature, we were left with just one more special place that I wanted to revisit. I had found the Square and Compasses on Fuller Street some 25 years ago and hadn’t been back since. Everything came together especially well for the watercolour: the phone box, the post box and of course the beautiful inn itself.

Again, we were treated to some icing on the cake when we met the innkeeper who, in spite of the inn being closed when we visited, entertained us with his special wit and clever words that ended our day perfectly.

The beautiful places are very special and the lovely people make it perfect.

Terling Windmill - Credit: James Merriott

TERLING WINDMILL

Essex is fortunate to have its fair share of historic windmills. Terling is one of two smock mills, the other is in Upminster, although now in Greater London, will always be regarded an Essex mill.





Lane to Terling - Credit: James Merriott

LANE TO TERLING

Arriving in Terling from Hatfield Peverel, the trees along the roadside are quite magnificent. To an artist, this fallen one never looked better.



Outside Flacks Green - Credit: James Merriott

OUTSIDE FLACKS GREEN

A splendid sight from along the lane as this superb collage comes into view.



Terling Post Office - Credit: James Merriott

TERLING POST OFFICE

The centre of the wonderful places visited during the short but lovely drive in and around Terling.





Thatched Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THATCHED COTTAGE

The historic side door, the slight elevation of its position and not least that it was side on from the lane. Three things I loved about this fascinating cottage.





The Square & Compasses - Credit: James Merriott

THE SQUARE & COMPASSES

Visiting some years ago, I sat and painted this lovely inn from life in a ten-page watercolour sketchbook. With wonderful memories it was a joy to paint this rendition in my home studio.



