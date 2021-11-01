Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

WIN a watercolour painting of Terling, Essex by James Merriott

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 12:00 AM November 1, 2021
Terling Windmill, Essex

Terling Windmill - Credit: James Merriott

Visiting with my wife and daughter I was assured of a good day when we travelled to Terling. The picturesque hamlets and villages in the exceptionally pretty countryside was good reason for my strong optimism. My high hopes were well-founded for not just the scenery, but also the people. 

Stopping at the wonderfully preserved Terling Windmill (even without sails, it’s wonderful), we were greeted by Melvyn, a maintenance man up a ladder. ‘Have you got my best side?’ he asked as we took photographs of the beauty before us. Taking time off from his skilful tasks, he found time to join us for some meaningful chatter. 

‘I work on historic premises all over Europe,’ he enlightened us. It became quite clear that here was a very talented craftsman we had been very lucky to meet. 

After spending time taking photographs of the other places chosen for this feature, we were left with just one more special place that I wanted to revisit. I had found the Square and Compasses on Fuller Street some 25 years ago and hadn’t been back since. Everything came together especially well for the watercolour: the phone box, the post box and of course the beautiful inn itself. 

Again, we were treated to some icing on the cake when we met the innkeeper who, in spite of the inn being closed when we visited, entertained us with his special wit and clever words that ended our day perfectly. 

The beautiful places are very special and the lovely people make it perfect. 

Terling Windmill, Essex

Terling Windmill - Credit: James Merriott

TERLING WINDMILL 

Most Read

  1. 1 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
  2. 2 Win an ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799
  3. 3 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021
  1. 4 Simon Reeve explores the Lake District his new series
  2. 5 Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 6 Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
  4. 7 Norfolk firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
  5. 8 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
  6. 9 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
  7. 10 10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex

Essex is fortunate to have its fair share of historic windmills. Terling is one of two smock mills, the other is in Upminster, although now in Greater London, will always be regarded an Essex mill. 


Lane to Terling

Lane to Terling - Credit: James Merriott

LANE TO TERLING 

Arriving in Terling from Hatfield Peverel, the trees along the roadside are quite magnificent. To an artist, this fallen one never looked better. 
 

Outside Flack Green Essex

Outside Flacks Green - Credit: James Merriott

OUTSIDE FLACKS GREEN 

A splendid sight from along the lane as this superb collage comes into view. 
 

Terling Post Office, Essex

Terling Post Office - Credit: James Merriott

TERLING POST OFFICE 

The centre of the wonderful places visited during the short but lovely drive in and around Terling. 


Thatched Cottage near Terling, Essex

Thatched Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THATCHED COTTAGE 

The historic side door, the slight elevation of its position and not least that it was side on from the lane. Three things I loved about this fascinating cottage. 


The Square & Compasses, Fairstead

The Square & Compasses - Credit: James Merriott

THE SQUARE & COMPASSES 

Visiting some years ago, I sat and painted this lovely inn from life in a ten-page watercolour sketchbook. With wonderful memories it was a joy to paint this rendition in my home studio. 


Fill out my online form.
Essex

Don't Miss

The stars of the new ITV drama The Long Call.

Devon Life

Star cast unveiled for new ITV crime drama set in North Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Lancashire Life

10 great Halloween events in Lancashire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Fine Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
A festively decorated fireplace with two tables on either side that are laid for dinner

Devon Life | Win

Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon