Win an original watercolour painting of Manningtree

Win

Artist James Merriott visits the pretty town of Manningtree on the River Stour

Back in 2008, I made my first visit to Manningtree to find subject matter for my first Essex Life feature on the town. I was captivated by everything I found there; particularly the wide Stour estuary with its river craft anchored in the water or at the muddy water’s edge.

I adore painting the muddy Essex coast, and we’re privileged to have around 350 miles of it. The mud reflects light and can reveal shimmering highlights or the darkest colours of violet, crimson and mauve – giving me the opportunity to pack the colour in. Painting seascapes can be a watercolourists downfall, ending up with a muddy watercolour that leaves the finished painting sallow and ineffective.

On a brighter note, the lush green banks of the Stour contributed so much to the overall beauty, while the majestic architecture in and around the High Street gave me wonderful variation in this feature. I hope you find pleasure in them.



Manningtree swans - Credit: James Merriott

THE MANNINGTREE SWANS

Not only the graceful swans but also geese and ducks ever present at the water's edge.





White boat in the estuary - Credit: James Merriott

THE WHITE BOAT

How I love to find perfectly positioned boats at rest.



Corner Cottages - Credit: James Merriott

CORNER COTTAGES

Leaving the High Street around this corner reveals a full view of the Stour Estuary.





Stour Sailing Club - Credit: James Merriott

STOUR SAILING CLUB

In a great position and with a balcony – convenient for viewing the yachts.



Blue cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THE BLUE COTTAGE

Blue Cottage with a blue door enhanced with blue pots on the steps. Red and yellow flowers warm up the scene.





Blue boat - Credit: James Merriott

THE BLUE BOAT

The focal point blue boat, complemented by well-placed surrounding craft.





You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.