WIN an original watercolour painting of Mountnessing, Brentwood

Artist James Merriott stays close to home this month, painting places he has known since he was a child



A small section of the old Roman Road linking London to Colchester holds treasured memories for me. As a small boy in the 1950s, I was mesmerised to accompany my dad in the eight-wheeler lorry he drove, hailing an equally huge trailer. As a lorry driver, trunking to Ipswich was one of the numerous trips he made all over England.

This small part of the A12, between Brentwood and Mountnessing, became the highlight of my journey, with dad pointing out various interesting landmarks. In those days, there were three – yes, three – cafes in close proximity. I have never forgotten their wonderful names: The Cosy, The A1 and the Rest a While.

I also saw for the first time something that was to captivate me and become an important part of my life as an artist: Mountnessing Windmill. Built in 1807, the best of its life story unfolded throughout my own lifetime – from grinding corn to being abandoned and left to ruin to then being reincarnated.

All the cafes have gone, but the other five subjects completed in this feature, like the windmill, I have been privileged to live alongside. So, thanks, Dad, for your fantastic introductions and the wonderful memories.





Mountnessing Windmill - Credit: James Merriott

MOUNTNESSING WINDMILL

Open to visitors during summer, you can purchase a bag of freshly ground flour.



Landscape from Mill Meadow - Credit: James Merriott

LANDSCAPE FROM MILL MEADOW

A gap in the hedge reveals the beautiful countryside towards Fryerning.



The George and Dragon - Credit: James Merrriott

THE GEORGE AND DRAGON

Some way back from the road, the George and Dragon makes a superb landscape painting.





Reapers Croft - Credit: James Merriott

REAPERS CROFT

Picturesque and convenient from where I live. I painted this for a Christmas card in 1985.





Brentwood School - Credit: James Merriott

BRENTWOOD SCHOOL

TV presenter Noel Edmonds and politician Jack Straw were among those educated here.



Brentwood Cathedral - Credit: James Merriott

BRENTWOOD CATHEDRAL (ST HELENS)

Built in the 1980s and incorporating the older St. Helens Church, it has a mix of fascinating architecture.





