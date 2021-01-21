Win a diamond ring worth £1,000

Win

Published: 4:04 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM January 28, 2021

Essex Life has teamed up with 77 Diamonds to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a diamond engagement ring worth more than £1,000.

77 Diamonds is an award-winning jewellery company, delicately handcrafting diamond and gemstone jewellery and specialising in engagement rings.

Sourcing diamonds directly from cutters and polishers, and creating jewellery on a made-to-order basis, 77 Diamonds is uniquely placed to offer the most fascinating diamonds at more affordable prices.

Established in 2005, 77 Diamonds has showrooms in London, Manchester, Frankfurt and Berlin with direct access to 80 per cent of the world’s diamonds, and is built on an ethos that customers should be given the widest possible choice when it comes to purchasing diamond jewellery.

From its origins as an online retailer to an established international brand, the 77 Diamonds’ story has been inspired by a passion for creating jewellery of the finest quality, providing impeccable customer care and crafting heartfelt stories into timeless reality.

Fine jewellery may symbolise many things, but it will always have one true purpose: the crystallisation of a passing moment, so that it may last forever.

The team at 77 Diamonds recognise that your jewellery is more than a simple object - it is a symbol of profound love. In order to create a jewel that faithfully fits your narrative, 77 Diamonds offers a personalised service that enables you to design your item from a single diamond or setting.

77 Diamonds customers get a lifetime production guarantee should there be any manufacturing problems or issues, as well as free worldwide delivery and a 30-day returns policy. Find out more at 77Diamonds.com

The Cairo Trilogy ring, worth more than £1,000, is white gold and set with a 0.23-carat diamond, as well as two side baguette-cut diamonds - and you could win it!

For a chance to win the ring, simply fill in the form above.

