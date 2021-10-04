Win an ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799

Win

Published: 10:17 AM October 4, 2021

To celebrate the launch of its new-look studios in five Barker and Stonehouse stores – including Guildford – ercol is giving one lucky Surrey Life reader the chance to win one of the brand’s newest designs, the Heritage Loveseat in a clear matt finish, worth £799

This autumn sees a step change for ercol, the British furniture brand that has partnered with Barker and Stonehouse since 1946.

Renowned for its high-quality craftsmanship, its originality of design and its ability to remain relevant throughout the decades, ercol is one of the few truly iconic British furniture brands.

Launched in 1920 by Lucian Ercolani, it is a company renowned for its artistry, design values and lasting relevance. The brand’s rich history reflects the best of British furniture design and manufacturing: innovative designs made with enduring artisanal skill and pride by highly talented craftspeople.

Don't miss your chance to win this fabulous ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799 - Credit: uniquecapture ltd

From ercol’s beautifully crafted version of the Windsor chair, to the clean flowing lines of its Heritage Loveseat and the thoughtfully designed beds and sofas that feature in its Teramo and Forli ranges, generations of ercol fans have fallen in love with the understated elegance and comfort of its furniture.

Its latest evolution comes with the launch, this autumn, of its new flagship studios which are being rolled out across five Barker and Stonehouse stores, including the retailer’s Guildford base.

These take the form of beautifully designed studios-within-a-store wherein you will find a curated collection of ercol’s furniture. Gone are the more formal groupings, now replaced with a considered lifestyle approach. This means classic pieces paired with the latest designs and room layouts that inspire through the exploration of trend colour palettes and design direction.

ercol makers of the Heritage Loveseat - Credit: ercol

To celebrate the launch of the new-look studios, Barker and Stonehouse and ercol are giving one lucky Surrey Life reader the chance to win one of the brand’s newest designs, the Heritage Loveseat in a clear matt finish.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in the online entry form that can be found here: https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/m1htvude1kf6p6s/

Entries must be received by October 31. T&Cs apply