Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win a super styling prize, a day at the races and £200 to spend at Jarrold! 

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 6:30 PM April 14, 2022
Updated: 6:56 PM April 14, 2022
Race day fashion from Jarrold Norwich. Modelled by Caroline Fryer (right) and Nikki Rodger (left).

Nikki (left) wears Lauren Ralph Lauren Geometric-Print Charmeuse Shirtdress, £219; Caroline (right) wears Lauren Ralph Lauren Ostrizia floral sleeveless jersey dress, £189, Kate Spade New York Voyage small top handle crossbody bag, £295. Hats and fascinators from a selection at Jarrold - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s one of the great days out on the local racing and social calendar and it is back in 2022! 

The Jarrold Ladies Day at Fakenham racecourse draws thousands to this hugely popular Norfolk National Hunt racing venue to enjoy the spectacular horse racing and to take the chance to dress up and show off their style.

We have teamed up with Jarrold to offer one lucky winner a great prize of £200 to spend at Jarrold on fashion and accessories – plus a personal styling session and a VIP Day at Jarrold Ladies Day at Fakenham Races! 

The lucky winner will get to enjoy afternoon tea for two with a bottle of champagne, including Day Member badges with car parking right next to your own viewing box for Jarrold Ladies Day on Sunday, May 22. 

Jarrold Ladies Day at Fakenham is a fun day out, with chic outfits and champagne adding to the exciting atmosphere of some great racing. 

Ladies Day at Fakenham RacesThe Maiden Hurdle RaceByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018

Racing action from Ladies Day at Fakenham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

T&Cs: Usual Archant competition rules apply. Prize includes a personal styling session with £200 to spend at the session on fashion and accessories. Exclusions apply. Competition only open to UK mainland residents over the age of 18 who can make their own travel arrangements to Jarrold. There are no cash alternatives, refunds or transfers available. Competition closes 23:59, May 8, 2022, the winner will be the first correct answer drawn at random after the closing date and the winner will be contacted following the draw.   

Free Ladies Day entry offer 

Even the sun will have its hat on for the Jarrold Ladies Day at Fakenham Racecourse on Sunday, May 22, with everyone pulling out all the stops in the style stakes.   

Dress to impress and join Jarrold for the Best Dressed competitions – the hotly contested Best Dressed Lady, the Best Dressed Couple and the Best Hat... and to help you with your Ladies Day style, Jarrold is offering free Ladies Day entry badge when you spend £200 on fashion or accessories instore, or spend £300 to receive two badges*.  

*Terms and Conditions apply. Please see Jarrold.co.uk/events for further details. 

Norfolk Magazine
Competitions
Norfolk

