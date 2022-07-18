Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Paglesham, Essex

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 3:12 PM July 20, 2022
The Plough and Sail Paglesham

The Plough and Sail - Credit: James Merriott

Join artist James Merriott for a watercolour tour of the quaint seaside village of Paglesham, Rochford

Between the Rivers Roach and Crouch, just a few miles north of Southend-on-Sea, lies Paglesham, which is divided into two remote hamlets: Church End and East End. So different is it from the holiday atmosphere of Southend, it is like visiting somewhere on the other side of the world. 

What Paglesham does have in common with its illustrious neighbour is the immense pleasure it brings to those who come for a great day out. 

Perhaps quaint is the nearest I can get to describing the charms of the two hamlets. Peaceful, tranquil and picturesque is an understatement of what is found here. Also, the meals served at The Plough and Sail pub are exceptional!  

From someone who adores painting historic villages, this is quite simply the best I have found, and it’s almost on my doorstep. 
 

St Peters Church, Paglesham

St Peters Church - Credit: James Merriott

ST PETERS CHURCH 

Historic and tranquil like all the architecture in the village. A great joy to paint within the ancient trees. 


Old World Cottage Paglesham

The Old World Cottage - Credit: James Merriott

THE OLD WORLD COTTAGE

This can only be described as incredibly beautiful. Painting it at home, I used two photographs, one from each end of the cottage. 


Old post office Paglesham

The old post office - Credit: James Merriott

THE OLD POST OFFICE

Red doors with black frames in white weather boarding makes a superb composition. 


Punch Bowl Inn Paglesham

The Punch Bowl inn - Credit: James Merriott

THE PUNCH BOWL INN

Sadly, not open at the moment. We were told by the helpful gardener in the churchyard that ‘plans for reopening are in hand.’ 
 

The Plough and Sail Paglesham

The Plough and Sail - Credit: James Merriott

THE PLOUGH AND SAIL

It’s nice to think Jamie Oliver’s expertise has its root at this fabulous inn. His grandfather was publican here when he was busy becoming a famous chef. 


No 1 The Chaseway Paglesham

No 1 The Chaseway - Credit: James Merriott

No 1 THE CHASEWAY

I found this a challenging watercolour. The cottage faces north with the overhang of shrubs contributing to lots of dark tones in the bright sunshine. 


WIN     

Fill out my online form.

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment. 


Essex Life

