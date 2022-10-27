Win
Win six original watercolours of the Ockendons
James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
James Merriott takes his watercolour tour to North and South Ockendon
The conspicuous round tower on the church of St. Nicholas was good enough reason for me to return to the Ockendons. On a good day, it is the sunlight cast on the tower, where the sunlight gradually degrades onto the shadow side, that brings the artist every chance of success.
I was also anxious to see the station that I last visited during the 1950s for fishing trips from London’s East End. The station, of course now with modern facilities, remains the beautiful period building I had known and loved.
At North Ockendon, the small St. Marys School, although no longer a school, also remained as delightful as it has always been. Additionally, the wonderful crafted kissing gate to the churchyard was a special surprise.
The Ockendons brought me not only beautiful architecture, but also wonderful memories.
ST. NICHOLAS CHURCH
One of only six churches in Essex with eye-catching round towers. Others are at Broomfield, Gt. Leighs, Bardfield Saling, Pentlow and Lamarsh.
THE ROYAL OAK INN
Now showing the effects of time, but to my mind still a wonderful asset to the Ockendons and indeed the county.
OCKENDON STATION
This station reminds me of the 1950s, waiting for a train home with my younger brother, Steve.
THE OLD ST. MARYS SCHOOL
Like the station, the superbly crafted ancient brickwork left me with a nostalgic feel.
ST MARY MAGDALEN CHURCH
In a peaceful location in a beautiful churchyard with a magnificent avenue of lime trees.
THE KISSING GATE
Found alongside a delightful pair of utility gates leading into the attractive avenue of limes.
WIN
You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.