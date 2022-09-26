Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win six original paintings of Frinton and Walton

James Merriott

Published: 11:14 AM September 26, 2022
Updated: 11:22 AM September 26, 2022
Frinton beach huts

Frinton beach huts - Credit: James Merriott

While Essex Life celebrates 70 years in print, artist James Merriott celebrates 50 years in paint with a trip to the seaside 

The latter part of 1972 through to 1973 was a significant time in my life. I had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and working as a fireman at Shoreditch Fire Station, I was finding everything difficult and painful. It was then that I started to dabble with painting again; the first time since my school days in 1957. 

So here I am, now in my eighties, celebrating 50 years of painting and still with a brush in my hand. It's been 50 magical years, and I have been both fortunate to have made many friends from Essex Life and grateful for my good fortune. 

To celebrate, I would like to offer as the prize in this month’s competition not one, but all six paintings. 

Being able to offer this prize, and the pleasure of sending them to the winner, will mean for me that my good fortune continues. 
 

Walton Naze Tower

The Naze Tower - Credit: James Merriott

THE NAZE TOWER 

Now run as a popular art gallery and tea shop, with visits to the top available. 
 

Frinton clocktower and shelter on greensward

Frinton clocktower and shelter - Credit: James Merriott

THE FRINTON CLOCK TOWER AND SHELTER

A picturesque landmark on the wide green, convenient if you’re caught in a shower. 
 

Walton High Street

High Street, Walton - Credit: James Merriott

HIGH STREET, WALTON 

All Saints church looks down on attractive shops in the High Street. 


St Mary's church Frinton

St Mary's Church, Frinton - Credit: James Merriott

ST MARY’S CHURCH, FRINTON 

A small picturesque church close to the seafront. 


Walton Beach

Walton Beach - Credit: James Merriott

WALTON BEACH 

The colourful red and white parasol epitomises a lovely family visit to the seaside. 
 

Frinton beach huts

Frinton beach huts - Credit: James Merriott

FRINTON BEACH HUTS

Equally enjoyable to being on the beach is being at the beach huts. 


The competition closes at 6pm on October 19, 2022. Usual promotion rules apply. For full T&Cs, visit greatbritishlife.co.uk/essex-win       

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment. 


Essex Life

