Win six original paintings of Frinton and Walton
James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
While Essex Life celebrates 70 years in print, artist James Merriott celebrates 50 years in paint with a trip to the seaside
The latter part of 1972 through to 1973 was a significant time in my life. I had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and working as a fireman at Shoreditch Fire Station, I was finding everything difficult and painful. It was then that I started to dabble with painting again; the first time since my school days in 1957.
So here I am, now in my eighties, celebrating 50 years of painting and still with a brush in my hand. It's been 50 magical years, and I have been both fortunate to have made many friends from Essex Life and grateful for my good fortune.
To celebrate, I would like to offer as the prize in this month’s competition not one, but all six paintings.
Being able to offer this prize, and the pleasure of sending them to the winner, will mean for me that my good fortune continues.
THE NAZE TOWER
Now run as a popular art gallery and tea shop, with visits to the top available.
THE FRINTON CLOCK TOWER AND SHELTER
A picturesque landmark on the wide green, convenient if you’re caught in a shower.
HIGH STREET, WALTON
All Saints church looks down on attractive shops in the High Street.
ST MARY’S CHURCH, FRINTON
A small picturesque church close to the seafront.
WALTON BEACH
The colourful red and white parasol epitomises a lovely family visit to the seaside.
FRINTON BEACH HUTS
Equally enjoyable to being on the beach is being at the beach huts.
You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood, CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210 728 to make an appointment.