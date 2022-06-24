WIN the ultimate Liverpool ONE summer experience

Win

Enjoy the sunshine, shops, food and leisure at Liverpool One this summer - Credit: Liverpool One

Whether it’s enjoying a cocktail or two after a spot of retail therapy or a delicious lunch overlooking Chavasse Park, Liverpool ONE is the ideal place to spend long, sunny afternoons

Whether it’s enjoying a cocktail or two after a spot of retail therapy or a delicious lunch overlooking Chavasse Park, Liverpool ONE is the ideal place to spend long, sunny afternoons.

From high-end brands such as Russell & Bromley, Beauty Bazaar Harvey Nichols and Jo Malone to high-street favourites including Zara, New Look and AllSaints, the retail and leisure destination has something for everyone for all styles and budgets.

While you’re here, there’s lots to keep you entertained, too. Make time for a round of golf, for example – head to On The Green for an immersive experience that will transport you to some of the world’s most iconic courses. Or, while you’re there, simply enjoy the panoramic views of the city from the rooftop terrace.

Cocktails in the evening sunshine at Liverpool One - Credit: Liverpool One

After clocking up your steps around the shops, there’s plenty on offer when it comes to getting a bite to eat, with over 50 restaurants and cafes to choose from.

Situated at the top of Liverpool ONE and overlooking the Green Flag-awarded Chavasse Park is The Terrace, where you’ll find a whole host of eateries including firm favourites Wagamama and Las Iguanas. Stunning The Club House oozes Hamptons glamour, and is the perfect place to soak up the sun and enjoy one of their famous hanging kebabs, while neighbouring Aether is ideal for a pre-dinner tipple or two!

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen on Paradise Street is a must-do for visitors and locals alike, while Mamasan Bar & Brasserie on College Lane offers a unique South East Asian menu and yet another selfie-worthy rooftop terrace

So many dining al fresco choices at Liverpool One! - Credit: Liverpool One

We’re giving away the ultimate Liverpool ONE summer experience, including:

£100 gift card at Liverpool ONE

Mid-week overnight stay in a 2/3 bedroom apartment at Cove.

Meal for family of 4 at Smoke & Dough.

Afternoon Tea at Hilton Liverpool.

An hour golf at On The Green. (accommodating up to 8 people)

Cap from Castore worth £30.

Free 24-hr parking at Q-Park.

Closing date: Thursday 21 July. The winner will be notified by Liverpool ONE week commencing Monday 25 July.

You could win the ultimate Liverpool ONE summer experience - simply visit liverpool-one.com/winsummer to enter.





Terms and conditions:

All prizes can only be redeemed at Liverpool ONE stores. Q-Park code only valid for one pre-booking of up to 24 hours. On The Green prize valid until May 2023. Cove prize valid between Sunday and Thursday until 31 August. Smoke & Dough meal valid for total value of up to £80. For full terms and conditions, including opt-out options, visit liverpool-one.com/winsummer