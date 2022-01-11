WIN flowers, chocolates and Prosecco for Valentine's Day

Win

Win a magnificent bouquet of flowers and other goodies - Credit: Rumwell

Somerset Life has joined forces with the award-winning Rumwell Farm Shop to offer you the chance of winning some Valentine's goodies.

Just last year The Rumwell Flower Shed opened at Rumwell Farm Shop, on the A38 between Taunton and Wellington.

Somerset grower florist, Aizel Finch, from Yalham Hayes Farm, is running The Rumwell Flower Shed and supplying cut flowers grown on her farm, as well as houseplants and accessories.

In time for Valentine's Day we have a very special prize to give away to one lucky reader.

This prize bundle consists of a bouquet worth £39.99, a box of Kimberley’s English truffles, priced at £10.95, and a bottle of Cielo Prosecco worth £13.95.

The bouquet comes gorgeously wrapped in pretty tissue paper and popped in a flower transporter.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize fill in the form below. The competition closes on February 1.

https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/mlmev4g03rk99w/





ENTRANTS MUST BE AGED OVER 18 AND SHOW PROOF OF AGE.





*Bouquet may vary to that shown in image







