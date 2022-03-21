Interior Design Masters rooms at Wotton House open to guests

Be among the first to book a stay in the newly-designed rooms at Wotton House in Dorking, which were transformed for the popular BBC television show Interior Design Masters

The latest episode of BBC One's Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, which aired on March 16) saw nine designers descend on the historic estate in the Surrey Hills to work their magic on guestrooms in need of an update.

The challenge, set by judge Michelle Ogundehi, marked the first time the designers had worked alone on a project, giving them each a chance to showcase their signature style while incorporating the 'British eccentric' brief. Michelle was joined by guest judge Guy Oliver, who has designed the interiors for some of the most well-known hotels in London, including Claridges and the Connaught.



SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to Surrey Life for the very best of the county – from food and drink to style and interiors

Each designer put their own twist on the rooms and fans of the show will know that the designs by Dean and Banjo were highlighted as the judges favourites.



If you want to have a closer look, the good news is that the Design Masters rooms at Wotton House are now available to book a stay in. Here's a recap on all the different styles to pick from...

Orchid by Dean Powell at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Orchid by Dean Powell at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Orchid

By Dean Powell

Lavish and luxurious, this room painted all in black brings the drama. It won the judges over and lets Dean's signature style shine through.

Amaryllis by Amy Davies at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Amaryllis by Amy Davies at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Amaryllis

By Amy Davies

In the Victorian language of flowers, Amaryllis means pride, determination, and radiant beauty – a sentiment reflected in the design of Amy's room. We enjoyed seeing the antique mirror effect headboard come together on the show,

Elowen by Molly Coath at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Elowen by Molly Coath at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Elowen by Molly Coath at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Elowen

By Molly Coath

We rate the panelling and the sumptuous curtains the frame the window in this room, which offers some of the best views of the estate's Italian Gardens.



READ MORE: Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking

Peony by Rochelle Dalphinis at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Peony by Rochelle Dalphinis at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Peony by Rochelle Dalphinis at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Peony

By Rochelle Dalphinis

Understated and elegant, a stay in Rochelle's room is a classic choice.

Willow by Paul Alfred Andrews at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Willow by Paul Alfred Andrews at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Willow by Paul Alfred Andrews at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Willow

By Paul Alfred Andrews

Graceful and tranquil, Paul's room also boasts a bird’s eye view of the Grade II listed gardens.

Waterlilly by Fran Lee at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Waterlilly by Fran Lee at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Waterlilly by Fran Lee at Wotton House - Credit: Rebecca Hope (rebeccahope.me)

Waterlilly

By Fran Lee

Stylish and chic with a calm charm – this room features Fran's creative papier-mâché ceiling light.



READ MORE: 5 romantic breaks in Surrey

All the rooms are classed as standard double bedrooms and feature a flat screen tv, tea and coffee making facilities and free Wi-Fi. In the bathrooms, you'll find a shower over bath combination, with Antipodes toiletries, slippers and robes. All the rooms are non-smoking.

Eagle-eyed Interior Design Masters fans may notice that a few of the rooms that featured in the television show are not yet available to book, but the hotel tells us that these should be added to the roster in April.

Wotton House Country Estate Hotel - Credit: Wotton House Country Estate Hotel

There's lots to do at Wotton House outside of exploring your interior-designed room. The estate dates to the 16th century and was owned by the Evelyn family. The gardens are inspired by gardener John Evelyn's fascination with the Italian Renaissance gardens he had seen on his tour of Italy. His passion is reflected in the Italian garden and temple and parterre garden complete with an Italian fountain that can be admired today.



There's lot of history and heritage to unpack there along with memorable experiences to be had, from dining in 1877 to a dip in the indoor heated swimming pool.

You can watch the Interior Design Masters episode (Series 3: Episode 2) on BBC iPlayer.

Aspiring interior designer? You can apply to take part in the next series by April 4, 2022.