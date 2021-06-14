Published: 1:56 PM June 14, 2021

From sporting treasures to personalised pies, check out these Father's Day gifts with a Yorkshire flavour

Pie pleasures and juicy steaks

The folks at Farmison can deliver dad a personalised pie or the ultimate juicy steak. The classic ‘DAD’ pork pie is made with a hot water crust pastry and free-range pork. £12.95 and personalised with his initials, £16.95 .

Farmison's limited edition heritage breed sirloin has been dry age-matured for 45 days - Credit: Farmison

If your dad enjoys the finer things in life, how about drooling over heritage breed sirloin? This limited edition chop has been dry age-matured for 45 days and then dipped in grass-fed beef dripping to seal the meat and finish the ageing process. The sirloin cut also comes in a Farmison & Co drawstring bag, making it a perfect gift to spoil your father with. £34.95.

Farmison.com

Sporting greats

Leeds United - Revie's boys wave to the crowd - Credit: Varley Media

Got a Leeds United fan in the house? The archive of Yorkshire photographer John Varley features a fabulous collection of team shots through the decades. If the Euros are featuring big time in your house, whatever your team allegiance, Varley’s football archive has a host of amazing shots of veterans on the pitch. Not to mention some cracking cricketing images too - something for everyone! During Euro 2020, they are offering fans 40% off all products. Simply use the promo code EURO2020 at checkout to secure the discount and free delivery. Offer valid until 11 July 2021.

varleymedia.com/signature-collection

Perfect pairings

Beer and Cheese gift pack from Shepherds Purse - Credit: Shepherds Purse

For a cheese pleaser, Shepherds Purse Beer Loves Cheese giftbox includes Yorkshire Blue, Buffalo Blue and Bluemin White - all which pair well with beer. Add red onion & port marmalade and hearty spinach, beetroot and potato crackers - washed down with a Marmalade Porter and Wold Top Gluten Free Beer. £30 A whisky and cheese box with Filey Bay tasters is £45.

Shepherdspurse.co.uk

The great escape

Give day a relaxing day off - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The perfect spa experience to leave dad feeling revitalised from head to toe, the Gentleman’s Escape spa day at Raithwaite Sandsend is wonderfully indulgent. Featuring a Full body massage and express facial to soothe away any tension, dad can enjoy full use of the spa facilities including hot tub, sauna, steam room and pool. Enjoying a delectable afternoon rea, dad will feel truly treated.

From £135 per person. Robe, towel and slippers provided. Spabreaks.com

Go luxe

Fenwick Father's Day gift - Credit: Fenwick

Fenwick has taken the guesswork out of gift-giving this year with the handsome assortment of father-friendly essentials. From a drop of English single malt and a dashing pair of Falke’s family socks to a dapper new grooming routine courtesy of ClarinsMen, Montblanc and Escentric Molecules, the Father’s Day Gift Box will keep him looking (and feeling) at his very best. Available online and in the York store, the Fenwick Father's Day Gift Box is £55.

Fenwick.co.uk

The gin thing

Castle Howard Gin - Credit: Charlotte Graham

If dad’s a fan of the on-trend tipple, he can be among the first to try Castle Howard’s new premium quality gin in partnership with local business Sloemotion Distillery. Inspired by both the 8000acre estate and the ethos of the distillery, the Castle Howard Gin will use ingredients foraged from across the estate. £39.99 from Castle Howard Farm Shop or castlehoward.co.uk





A Banks’ barbecue

Tommy Banks' Made in Oldstead BBQ family feast box - Credit: Made in Oldstead

Tommy Banks’ Made in Oldstead can deliver up a barbecue feast fit for the best dad in the world. The menu makes use of the produce from the Banks’ farm and kitchen garden in Oldstead, and shines a light on Tommy’s creative culinary ethos, championing his Yorkshire roots and British produce. The box, designed to be finished off on your BBQ or grill at home, features three main dishes, dessert, sides, condiments and easy-to-follow instructions. £170 for four (includes delivery). tommybanks.co.uk