Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental

Published: 9:49 AM December 1, 2020    Updated: 6:00 PM December 17, 2020
A stunning brass table lamp from Opulental

A stunning brass table lamp from Opulental - Credit: Archant

The Pylone brass table lamp is a statement piece that would be suitable for use in all rooms of the house.

Opulental

Opulental - Credit: Archant

The Pylone brass table lamp’s simplicity, including long pillars and crossed base, symbolises strength and quality. The eye is led from the base of the lamp up the shimmering columns to the top. This lamp is supplied with an ornate bulb.

Every element of our Pylone lamp exudes quality from the beauty of the brass, fabric cord, bulb holder and switch.

The Opulental range of high-quality table lamps and floor lamps not only add beautiful light to a room but are also a piece of art, adding luxury to make a statement in your home.

Its designs blend contemporary and traditional lighting with complete balance and harmony. Skilled designers are committed to providing lighting designs that are different from what is available anywhere.

Each lamp from Opulental is hand-crafted in brass from the studio in Yorkshire with skill and care for you to enjoy.

Its beautiful lamps look fantastic with an ornate bulb – allowing the beauty of the lamp to shine.

