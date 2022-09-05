Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Chatsworth Country Fair returns in style after three-year break

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 11:46 AM September 5, 2022
Death-defying stunts

Death-defying stunts - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

More than 75,000 people flocked to the Chatsworth Country Fair over the weekend (2-4 September) for the first time in three-years, following a pandemic enforced break.

Stunt horses and daredevil riders from Atkinson’s Action Horses thrilled the crowds by demonstrating skills that have seen them star in blockbuster films and television shows including Peaky Blinders, The Midwich Cuckoos and Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’; while the Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team drew gasps with their gravity-defying motorbike stunts.

Star chefs Mary Berry, James Martin and John Torode and a host of top-flight Derbyshire chefs drew hundreds to their demonstrations in the Cookery Theatre, while Country Fair President Phil Spencer held court in the Grand Ring. The television personality introduced an action packed programme including show-stopping entertainment from favourites such as a Spitfire flyover, a parachute display, Pony Mounted Games, music from massed bands and much more. 

Alan Titchmarsh and Mary Berry at the Chatsworth County Fair

Alan Titchmarsh and Mary Berry at the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Honorary Country Fair President, TV presenter Phil Spencer

Honorary Country Fair President, TV presenter Phil Spencer - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Bumper crowds celebrate the return of the Chatsworth County Fair

Bumper crowds celebrate the return of the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair

Equestrian shows at the Chatsworth County Fair - Credit: shoot360.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust


