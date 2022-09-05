Photos of the 2022 Great Yorkshire Show

Take a look at what went down at this year's Great Yorkshire Show, and see if you're one of the people we managed to pap at the Yorkshire Life stand.

Proving why it is known as the GREAT Yorkshire Show once again, its 163rd year was nothing short of a great success. Over 140,000 people attended the 250-acre Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate from July 12-15 to celebrate all things agriculture and more. Food, farming and the countryside also play a big part in the show with some fabulous cooking demos in the Food Hall and Game Tent, two world Cattle Congresses and the arrival of the sheep dog trials for the first time in its running. Keen to stand by tradition while welcoming new additions, the show also saw the arrival of the GYS Stage where Christine Talbot hosted a new chat show with some famous faces. And to top it all off there was even a Royal visit from the Princess Royal herself. We loved seeing so many of you pop by the Yorkshire Life tent and can't wait to welcome you back to the 164th show on July 11-14 2023. In the meantime, see if you can spy yourself amongst some of the people that popped by to say hello.





Amanda Owen and Matt Smith Champion Sheep Shearer - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited

Roshni Visitors Gunshanvi (Red outfit) and Nazreen Zelfour with Trevor Maddison and his British Toggenburg sheep named Yan - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited

Matt Baker on stage with Christine Talbot - Credit: Copyright © 2022 Kate Mallender

JB Gill with Maisie the Tamworth and young handler, two-year-old Josh Kirby - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited

HRH the Princess Royal with Chief Steward Caroline Bell and exhibitors - Credit: Copyright © 2022 Kate Mallender



