Bumper crowds celebrate the return of the two-day Royal Cheshire County Show

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 6:00 PM September 6, 2022
show ground aerial view

Showtime! An aerial view of the Tabley Showground bathed in sunshine for the 2022 Royal Cheshire - Credit: Kurt Thomas

The sun and 80,000 visitors came out for the Cheshire Agricultural Society's 2022 event

Children on ponies

These young riders and their ponies had the crowds cheering - Credit: Royal Cheshire County Show

More than 80,000 visitors celebrated the return of the two-day Royal Cheshire County Show in the sun-soaked countryside at Tabley near Knutsford

In its 184th year, the show hosted a huge variety of competitions including light horses, cattle, dogs, sheep and pigs, with more than 3,000 animals to see over the two-day event. 

In tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 70 years of agriculture were marked in the main ring with a vintage machinery display and showcase of Cheshire's rich farming heritage. 

Children at county show

Pupils from Cheadle Heath Primary on a day out at the 2022 Royal Cheshire County Show - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Celebrity chefs Simon Rimmer, Jean-Christoph Novelli, Sean Wilson and Brian Mellor staged cooking demonstrations in the Roberts Bakery Food Live Theatre.

New attractions to this year's show included the Pony Club Musical Ride, which saw young riders take to their horses to put on a fabulous, choreographed display.

Visitors also enjoyed popular returning attractions including Paul Hannam's Quad Bike Stunt Show, The Shetland Pony Grand National and the Edsential Music Bowl Stand. 

Pupils from High Legh Primary School

High Legh Primary School visitors used their umbrellas as sunshades at the sunny county show - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

The Cheshire Life team partnered with Cheshire Botanicals and visitors to their marquee could taste a tot of Nantwich Gin and pick up a complimentary copy of the magazine. 

women in Cheshire life shirts

The Cheshire Life team: Angela Halligan, Jackie Gregory, Joanne Goodwin and Helen Hickey - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Rob Davenport, show director said: 'We would like to thank everyone who pulled together to make the 2022 show a great success. Exhibitors, our sponsors, volunteers, and of course our visitors, all helped to showcase what is great about agriculture in this country.

'We're already looking forward to next year's show, to be held on June 20 and 21, and annual memberships enabling access to the show are available on our website.' 
royalcheshireshow.org 

Two women at WI cake stall

Cheshire Women's Institute Royal Cheshire Show chairman Jean Harding and Selina Prescott, Cheshire Federation of WIs chairman - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Brothers eating ice cream

Brothers Sonny and Charlie George - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Family in gin stall

Paul, Holly and Deb Challinor – the Cheshire Botanicals family, who shared the Cheshire Life Marquee and gave out samples of their Nantwich Gin - Credit: Kurt Thomas

couple with big dog

Dave and Jan Berrington with Loki - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Guests at county show event

The Reverend Alec Brown, The Reverend Anne Lawson, Lady Bromley-Davenport with Sir William Bromley-Davenport and Lord Ashcroft - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Nine people at luncheon

Cheshire Agricultural Society officials: Keith Thomas, Mark Walton, Mary Leak, Rob Davenport, John Ball, Roger Thomason, Alan Ford, David Leech and Pauline Wade - Credit: Kurt Thomas

man with dachsund

Tyrone Branch and Bella Boo - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Three people in giant deckchair

Victoria Keith, Luke Edwards, Aleia Lloyd - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Tony Garnett, Sir Phil Redmond CBE, Lady Redmond MBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire and Pamela Garn

Sir Phil Redmond and Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire Lady Redmond visit the show - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Horse and rider with rosetets

Amanda Edwards with Micklehurst Caretaker - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Jane Carter, Cheryl Scott and Elaine Cassidy

Jane Carter, Cheryl Scott and Elaine Cassidy - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

John Tickle, chief poultry steward

John Tickle, chief poultry steward - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Great Dane 3 year old enjoying his ice cream

A visitor enjoying his ice cream - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Girls with chick

Faye Appleby and Phoebe Jones - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Aimee Varga from Congleton having a cuddle with Forget Me Not

Aimee Varga from Congleton having a cuddle with Forget Me Not - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Helen West was awarded 1st prize with Famous her Heifer in calf Brown Swiss

Helen West with her award-winning heifer Famous - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Graham and Susan Sinagola from Antrobus stood in front of their Triumph Renown 1951

Graham and Susan Sinagola from Antrobus and their 1951 Triumph Renown - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Phoebe Crank competing with Tiny, her dairy shorthorn intermediate calf

Phoebe Crank competing with Tiny, her shorthorn calf - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Boy and girl in front of model

Alfie and Emily Hill standing to attention at the Cheshire Royal County Show 2022 - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Girl sitting in big chair

A big chair for little Devan Rae - Credit: Kurt Thomas

16 month old, Cyndi Lou enjoying her ice cream

Cyndi Lou cooling off with an ice cream - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant


