Bumper crowds celebrate the return of the two-day Royal Cheshire County Show
- Credit: Kurt Thomas
The sun and 80,000 visitors came out for the Cheshire Agricultural Society's 2022 event
More than 80,000 visitors celebrated the return of the two-day Royal Cheshire County Show in the sun-soaked countryside at Tabley near Knutsford
In its 184th year, the show hosted a huge variety of competitions including light horses, cattle, dogs, sheep and pigs, with more than 3,000 animals to see over the two-day event.
In tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 70 years of agriculture were marked in the main ring with a vintage machinery display and showcase of Cheshire's rich farming heritage.
Celebrity chefs Simon Rimmer, Jean-Christoph Novelli, Sean Wilson and Brian Mellor staged cooking demonstrations in the Roberts Bakery Food Live Theatre.
New attractions to this year's show included the Pony Club Musical Ride, which saw young riders take to their horses to put on a fabulous, choreographed display.
Visitors also enjoyed popular returning attractions including Paul Hannam's Quad Bike Stunt Show, The Shetland Pony Grand National and the Edsential Music Bowl Stand.
The Cheshire Life team partnered with Cheshire Botanicals and visitors to their marquee could taste a tot of Nantwich Gin and pick up a complimentary copy of the magazine.
Rob Davenport, show director said: 'We would like to thank everyone who pulled together to make the 2022 show a great success. Exhibitors, our sponsors, volunteers, and of course our visitors, all helped to showcase what is great about agriculture in this country.
'We're already looking forward to next year's show, to be held on June 20 and 21, and annual memberships enabling access to the show are available on our website.'
royalcheshireshow.org