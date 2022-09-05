Introducing the new King of Piel Island

After the celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, attention now shifts to the coronation of a new king

Aaron Sanderson confesses that some people think he must be mad. It may sound grand to have taken on the honorary title of King of Piel Island, but he has also taken on a huge challenge and lot of hard work.

Mr Sanderson, an electrical team leader at BAE Systems, emerged as the preferred bidder when the job of landlord at The Ship Inn attracted world-wide attention earlier this year.

The opportunity to run The Ship Inn gathered international attention because of an historic tradition that sees the landlord of the pub also crowned as King of Piel in a ceremony that involves alcohol being poured over the incoming publican’s head.

The job has endless challenges. Access to the island is by boat, guided walks or perilous drives across the shifting sands.

Drivers need a permit to make the journey from Nab Point on Walney Island. Skeletons of rusting abandoned vehicles embedded in the slime illustrate just how dangerous it can be.

Even when you get there, it is noticeable how few locals there are. The only other buildings on the 50-acre island, near Barrow-in-Furness, are a derelict 14th century castle, built by Furness monks to monitor shipping, and a few pilots’ cottages. Even most of these are summer homes. There is a seal colony on sands nearby and they are said to outnumber locals by 80 to 1.

Aaron Sanderson on Piel Island - Credit: Milton Haworth

There is no mains gas or electricity and all supplies, including barrels of beer, food and other pub provisions have to be ferried or transported on a trailer pulled by Aaron’s 4x4.

The pub isn’t even allowed to have a sign to advertise itself as it is a listed building.

But despite the challenges, when Barrow Council advertised for a new pub landlord, more than 190 people registered an interest from as far away as America and Australia. More than 30 ultimately submitted formal applications for a 10-year lease. Aaron was finally chosen from a shortlist of four invited for interview.

What got him the job was his local knowledge and undoubted passion for reviving the pub.

‘It had become a bit run down in recent years and closed altogether during part of the pandemic, so there is certainly lots to do,’ he says while delivering a load of supplies.

‘I have been coming to Piel Island since I was a kid, catching sea bass off the rocks, and when the job was advertised, I just couldn’t get the idea out of my head.

‘I thought: ‘Do I really want to quit my job and invest a load of my own money to get the pub up and running again?’ But the more I thought about it and discussed with friends and family the more I thought I’d just go for it.

‘I couldn’t bear to see it go to ruin and now I’m looking forward to getting it back up and running and serving visitors. That’s how it should be.

‘It represents both an incredible risk and a wonderful, unique opportunity. I am in a secure and well-paid role, but I am excited to bring the glory days back to The Ship Inn.’

Aaron, 33, has moved to the island with his partner Anita Palfi, and his crowning as King of Piel has been pencilled in for the first week of September.

Previous king Steve Chattaway left after 13 years in charge in March 2020, and the pub was able to open briefly in 2021 thanks to temporary partnership between Barrow Borough Council, which owns the island, and Lakeland Inns.

New King Aaron Sanderson on Piel Island - Credit: Milton Haworth

But Aaron, who has worked behind bars but never run his own, believes the job is about more than a business running the pub.

‘It’s totally a new lifestyle. I am talking to English Heritage about helping revive interest in the Castle and I will also be helping to look after the island.

‘In the first three weeks after I got the keys, I cut the grass back – it was knee high – and gathered eight or nine trailer-loads of rubbish left by campers.

‘Everyone thinks I am mad. I suppose I have got to be, to take on something like this. But I see it as a tremendous opportunity. I am here for the long term.’

One of the few permanent residents on the island, Keith Coulthard, said: ‘It is great to have the pub coming to life again. I have already seen loads of familiar faces returning since Aaron took over.’

Another person delighted to see the pub reopen was ferryman Paul Wilcock, who bought the boat business two years ago, just as the pandemic struck.

Ferryman Paul Wilcock at the helm - Credit: Milton Haworth

Over winter months Paul is a fruit machine engineer, but he also caretakes the Sun Inn, making sure there were no slates missing, no damp and the generator was working.

Passengers arrive at Piel Island on the Piel Ferry - Credit: Milton Haworth

The 900-yard journey takes just five minutes in his 12-seat Cheverton boat. He was so busy after the lockdowns a second boat has been bought for 2022, and a third may be on the cards.

One of the grey seals off Piel Island keeps an eye on proceedings - Credit: Milton Haworth

For visitors he organises a “seal and Piel” trip to see the grey seals off South Walney Nature Reserve and on to Piel where he drops passengers off and returns to collect them.

A wave from this young bull for tourists aboard the boat of new ferryman Paul Wilcock. 830 grey seals are living off the coast of Walney Island where Paul operates the ferry and seal watching trips - Credit: Milton Haworth

‘It is key to both the ferryman and the pub that we have a good relationship. We depend on each other,’ says Mr Wilcock. ‘Aaron is a local and a nice guy and he has lots of great ideas for the pub.’

Before the crowning, regal paraphernalia, including the throne, crown and sceptre will have been returned to Piel Island from The Dock Museum in Barrow.

The throne is an ancient and charred wooden chair. Anyone who sits in it is supposed to buy a round of drinks for everyone in the pub. It could be a sign of future success if that it is an expensive round.

The old sign in The Ship warning that anyone sitting on the throne of The King of Piel must buy drinks all round - Credit: Milton Haworth

Piel’s pivotal role

It is one of the great what ifs of history.

The Battle of Bosworth was supposed to settle the Wars of the Roses, with Henry Tudor vanquishing Richard III but the White Rose brigade had one last throw of the dice through rebel Lambert Simnel, aged about ten at the time.

His supporters hired a group of German fighters under Martin Schwartz, who sailed round by Dublin to recruit more Irish troops before continuing up the Irish Sea.

Their fleet anchored off Piel Island and from there they advanced on Henry’s forces and were duly defeated at Stokefield in Nottinghamshire.

If they had won, there would have been no Tudors, no Henry VIII, no Elizabeth I, and England would still be Catholic. Even worse, the White Rose of Yorkshire would have dominated the domain, instead of the Red Rose of Lancaster. But they didn’t and history is at it is.