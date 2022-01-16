Meet the Hertfordshire lawyer capturing Hertfordshire's morning beauty

Simon Turnbull is a lawyer by day and landscape photographer by early morning - giving him balance and us a series of beautiful images of west Herts' wilder places

Early mornings aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. They’re certainly not Simon Turnbull’s. But needs must, which is why at dawn the 43-year-old, despite protestations from his body clock, is most likely to be found capturing photographs of the fields, lakes and woodlands of west Hertfordshire.

‘Light is best in the early morning,’ explains Simon who was born and raised among the beautiful mountains and lakes of Cumbria, ‘and landscape photography is often about soft light.

'My wife says I’m not great at that time of day so being in a field by myself is probably the best place for me!’

Simon Turnbull always loved the outdoors and when family, illness and work pressures mounted he took up photography as a hobby - Credit: Simon Turnbull

Simon’s studio is a former garage. It had a spell as a cinema room before ‘the missus, a personal trainer, commandeered it into a gym’.

Above, the first floor area is now a work space he shares with the family cat, Molly, and it’s here that the corporate lawyer by day is carving out a reputation as a landscape photographer.

Given the demands of his day job, the peace of the countryside is a welcome distraction. ‘I’ve always loved the outdoors and photography is a nice contrast.

'We moved to Ashridge about seven years ago. I took up photography because of the chaos of children, my job and also Emily had breast cancer at the time. You forget about things for a bit when you’re out in woodland. I appreciate the mindful side of it.’

When he began posting his images of the National Trust Ashridge Estate as well as images of his former stomping ground, the Lake District, on social media, encouragement from family and friends boosted a growing belief in himself.

Then someone asked to buy an image, a concept that hadn’t previously crossed Simon’s mind.

Marsworth Reeds, Marsworth Reservoir, Tring - Credit: Simon Turnbull

‘People like to buy location-based photos and there are some images that are particularly popular. Mass appeal shots attract likes on Instagram though I do prefer the abstract and more intimate woodland scenes which tend to generate interest from those who appreciate the art of a composition.’

Planning, however, isn’t necessarily part of the creative process. Simon has a preference for ‘wandering aimlessly’. He says that trying too hard is liable to hinder creative ideas rather than encourage them. And being open and receptive to conditions is a must.

‘One day I was driving out for some poppy shots and drove past a field where mist was rolling across at five o’clock in the morning. I stopped and had two beautiful hours photographing a lone barn in soft light.’

Aldbury Barn - Credit: Simon Turnbull

With a mindful and considered approach, Simon typically takes half a dozen shots with only a few minutes then spent on editing back home.

He does his own printing so any improvements missed on the screen are clearly visible on A3 photographic paper, and changes are easily made.

He mounts and frames his work in limited edition runs, which invariably have a contribution from Molly. ‘It doesn’t matter how many times I check, I always find a cat hair, so I have to disassemble and reframe the photograph!'

Not a ‘massively techy person’ he has mastered the light, aperture and settings side of digital photography and uses a Canon 5D Mark III, plus a smaller Fuji XT3 on holiday.

One trip early on in his creative career proved to be so inspirational, he plans to return. ‘I have a slight tinge of regret,’ he ponders.

‘In 2016 I went to Iceland. Photography wasn’t my full-time hobby at that time and I was low on my learning experience. I took some nice pictures but would like to go back to put my own spin on it. It’s such a varied country with stunning inland areas. I have lots of tourist type shots but next time plan to capture more intimate scenes.’

Early Light, Ashridge Forest - Credit: Simon Turnbull

His greater experience, and a Royal Photographic Society qualification, means he values the opportunity to run outdoor workshops, typically in the Ashridge area, which attract a spectrum of ability.

When I ask whether the legal profession and photography influence the other, his response is surprising. ‘Through the legal side I am doing an increasing amount of work on climate change.

'Photography reflects my love of nature, something I want to preserve. There’s mindfulness, too, which can protect you from stress. Photography has helped me deal with life’s stresses.’

Finding not only beauty and delicacy in nature but wellbeing too, Simon Turnbull's hobby has given him a parallel career to his law work and captured Ashridge and its surrounds in a new light.



Discover Simon’s limited edition photographs at simonturnbullphotography.com and at Berkhamsted’s Here restaurant and Musette Cafe in Aldbury.



