The broadcaster, who's enjoyed a three-decade-long career, is director of programming at Brighton-based station Regency Radio which launched in June 2021. Here, he shares his favourite things to see and do in Sussex...

Home is...

... Angmering. It’s a lovely village where people stop by and say ‘hello’. My wife Pauline and I have lovely friends and neighbours. There are two great pubs, The Spotted Cow and The Lamb At Angmering, plus a lovely high street full of small independent shops, including the best fish and chips shop, Big Fry. It’s easy to get to Brighton, Chichester and London, making it a very convenient place to live.

Earliest memory of Sussex?

My ex-wife and I lived in Worth, West Sussex, and our children were born in Crawley. We later moved to Goring-by-Sea and they went to school in Worthing. Her parents lived in Hassocks, so we would often go and visit.



What do you love most about Sussex?

My love affair with the people of Sussex began years ago, and they have rallied around me through the good and bad times. But main thing that really stole my heart was when I helped to set up Chestnut Tree House, a charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire. The support I had from the people of Sussex in establishing it and making it grow was amazing.

Where do you go to unwind in Sussex?

We like walking around the area. One of the best things about living in Angmering is that we are close to the beach, so we can go down there and walk all the way to Worthing. There are lots of fabulous walks around the South Downs, too. Arundel is another favourite place of ours to visit, as you can go on a stroll and finish at a lovely café or a great pub.

Favourite ways to spend time with the family?

I belong to the Royal Horticultural Society and I love going anywhere in the area with them where there are flowers. We’ll also visit the garden centre Haskin, which is just around the corner from us and it has everything. We'll go to Goodwood for the racing – there are some good walks around there too.

Best places to shop in Sussex?

Brighton is great for variety, and all the little independent shops around The Lanes are lovely. Chichester also has lots of little shops that are fun to pop in to and explore. My wife Pauline will probably tell you more about that though – I just carry the bags and follow.

Best places to eat and drink in Sussex?

Brighton, again, has a great range of quality places such as The Ivy and anywhere in The Lanes. Arundel has an amazing number of restaurants too. But if you want to come away from the hustle and bustle there’s a place in Worthing called The Swallow's Return, which is a beautiful place. I’ve taken friends who are food experts there and they just love it. The ambience is superb.

If you could move anywhere within the county, where would it be?

Where we’re living now is great. It’s cosy, not too far from places and our friends are nearby too. It’s actually the ideal place for us, although we wouldn’t say no to a bigger garden.

You can listen to Ambrose Harcourt on Regency Radio through DAB+, the Regency Radio App and online at regencyradio.co.uk