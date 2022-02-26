Why this artist has got over 130,000 followers on Instagram

Having found success as an artist and pattern designer, Clare Therese Gray is encouraging us all to pick up a paintbrush and have a go for ourselves says Rebecca Fletcher

The natural world has long been a source of inspiration for artists and for surface pattern designer, illustrator and author, Clare Therese Gray, it never fails to captivate and enliven her work. Describing herself as a nature lover first and foremost, living on a working farm with husband Tom and their children Rose, 6, Theo, 4, and Toby, 2, has gifted a bird’s eye view of the patterns and palettes of each season as well as flora and fauna, bringing a rhythmical heartbeat to her work. It’s hard to see how Clare’s art could be more rooted in the beautiful landscape around her home in its rural surroundings, outside Winchester.

From intricate florals to beautiful botanicals, Clare has been commissioned to create many series of artwork for textiles, paper craft and fabric collections, packaging and homewares, collaborating with an array of brands including luxury toiletries and gift company Heathcote & Ivory, loungewear brand Plain Jane, Windham Fabrics and Craft Consortium. Drawing has always been a passion - Clare recalls how her father, also an artist, encouraged her and her siblings to pick up a pencil from an early age.

‘We spent a lot of time outside or listening to stories, drawing and reading. At the weekends I have memories of going to the British Museum or National Gallery and we’d sit there and draw. We did it such a lot and I’ve never lost that I guess.’

Clare fits in her art around her family of five - Credit: Hannah Renaud

Studying Fine Art Painting at Norwich University of the Arts, Clare’s focus was on large scale nudes and abstracts. It wasn’t until she began studying for a postgraduate degree at the Royal Drawing School in London, that her desire to draw was reignited and she returned to those halcyon days spent sketching in museums and galleries.

‘Drawing is like a habit. It’s compulsive. I need to do it. It’s the way I think, the way I work things out. It’s my way of problem solving, understanding what I’m looking at, how I see things. It’s like my shorthand for everything, my way of talking to people.’

Clare's Instagram has boomed since she started posting tutorials online - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

Having spent much of her time after graduation gaining experience in commercial print and design studios, Clare decided to take the plunge and launch a career as a freelance illustrator and surface pattern designer, building her own portfolio of clients and commissions.

‘It was a long road to find out exactly what I wanted to do. I wasn’t really aware of surface pattern design being something people did or made a living from – just making patterns. Although, all I ever wanted to do was make patterns,’ Clare laughs.

Clare's designs have been used by the like of the RSPB and the RHS - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

Clare credits social media in part for helping her find her audience. With nearly 150,000 followers, her popular Instagram account has presented the ideal platform to connect with others. The moment her first drawing video went viral was a turning point.

‘Something just happened - it all snowballed. There were so many messages from people who said that they’d been inspired to pick up a paintbrush. It was amazing to be able to reach out to other artists, other mums, grannies – they were just so supportive and encouraging. It built my confidence and I guess I’ve been posting my drawings every day for the last five years.’

Clare uses gouache to bring her drawings to life - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

Clare’s daily posts offer the perfect glimpse into her studio life – exploring patterns in a space bathed in natural light at the heart of her home, with its view over the farm. It’s the ultimate backdrop.

‘The light changes, the scene changes and even the wildlife. I’m really privileged to live here,’ Clare shares. ‘I’m always looking at things. Just by the nature of having young children and being an inquisitive sort of person, we’re always looking when we’re out and about, picking things up, collecting, thinking of things we can make from our finds outside.’

Clare's book teaches you the steps of how to draw successfully by using inspiration for the world around you - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

Approached by a publishing house last year with a book offer, Clare seized the opportunity to fulfil a long-held ambition to show others how to use a medium she loves – gouache, often referred to as opaque watercolour - with projects inspired by her rural life.

Putting the book together was a labour of love but Clare’s idea from the beginning was to offer the chance to master transferable techniques as a stepping-stone to exploring other creative ideas. Whether you’re new to painting with gouache or keen to grow in confidence and expertise, Painting Nature with Clare presents a practical guide to creating nature inspired masterpieces of your own, using Clare’s techniques and exploring her signature style.

‘Gouache is the most versatile medium I can think of. It works really well with illustration. It’s difficult to get the same effects with watercolour. I really wanted a useful guide for anybody who hadn’t picked up a paintbrush before as well as those used to handling paint. To give a sense of how I create things, of the steps I take to get to a final design.’

Clare loves to create patterns, and her designs have graced luxury toiletries, loungewear and fabrics - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

Part of the charm of Clare’s work is the joy of seeing ordinary, everyday things transformed on paper. It’s very much at the heart of her book, inspiring others to engage and explore more of the natural world around them and giving them the confidence to be creative.

‘I like to be playful, make things pretty I guess,’ she explains. ‘I wanted someone to be able to pick up something they see outside and have the confidence and skills to be able to paint or draw it.’

Whilst making time for drawing isn’t always easy, Clare is disciplined about practising her skills every day. It’s one of the tips she swears by – the key is to relax into the drawing.

Clare has been drawing since she was a child, encouraged by her artist father - Credit: Clare Therese Gray

‘I really love looking at patterns on things, sculptures and 3D forms – I like working them out visually and finding unusual shapes and interesting patterns that I hadn’t thought about,’ Clare tells. ‘I snatch moments here and there. As a mother, you have to work around all the things that are going on but I’ve always been militant about making the time. If you want to learn a skill – like gouache painting – you can’t be half-arsed about it. Unless you put in the hard work, you’re going to remain the same.’

One of the things Clare loves most about being a designer is the breadth and variety of her work. Her unique hand-drawn and painted designs and illustrated motifs have been used by everyone from major retailers to the RSPB and the Royal Horticultural Society. Alongside the launch of her new book and a design collection for Solly Baby, Clare is currently working on illustrating a new children’s book. So, what’s the secret to her boundless creativity?

‘All artists are a bit obsessive, aren’t they?’ she smiles. ‘They like fixating on something and doing it over and over again. It’s about trying to find new ways of making things. I’d love anyone reading my book to have the confidence to pick up a pencil, draw something from real life and to have some continued practice. It’s about taking yourself out of your comfort zone and looking at things you wouldn’t normally look at.’