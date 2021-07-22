Where to go stargazing in Surrey

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 8:24 AM July 23, 2021

Turn your gaze towards the sky this August to witness the Perseids meteor shower - Credit: Patrick Hendry / Unsplash

With the Perseids meteor shower gearing up for its peak from the 11th to the 13th of August, here are the best spots in Surrey to watch summers most spectacular celestial display.

Headley Heath

This spot is near everyone's favourite picnic location Boxhill and is popular with local astronomy groups. The National Trust car park is an ideal spot to park up and set up your telescope.

Holmbury St Mary

Home to the Mullard Space Science Laboratory, the UK's largest university space research group, Holmbury St Mary is also popular with amateur astronomers.

Leith Hill Tower

Being the highest point in the south of England, Leith Hill Tower is the perfect location for stargazing. This year Surrey Creatives Photography is hosting a late-night astrophotography meet up at Leith Hill Tower on Friday the 13th of August, which starts at 10:30 pm to observe and capture both the meteor shower and the Milky Way. Book your ticket here.

Newlands Corner

With commanding views over the Surrey Hills, this nature reserve and local beauty spot also provides a fantastic place for stargazing.

If your looking for a community experience, then maybe joining an astronomical society will help you explore your passion while making friends at the same time. Some of Surrey's astronomical societies include Croydon, Ewell, Farnham and Guildford.

