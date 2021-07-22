Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > People

Where to go stargazing in Surrey

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 8:24 AM July 23, 2021
Where to see the Perseids meteor shower in Surrey

Turn your gaze towards the sky this August to witness the Perseids meteor shower - Credit: Patrick Hendry / Unsplash

With the Perseids meteor shower gearing up for its peak from the 11th to the 13th of August, here are the best spots in Surrey to watch summers most spectacular celestial display.

Headley Heath

This spot is near everyone's favourite picnic location Boxhill and is popular with local astronomy groups. The National Trust car park is an ideal spot to park up and set up your telescope.

Holmbury St Mary

Home to the Mullard Space Science Laboratory, the UK's largest university space research group, Holmbury St Mary is also popular with amateur astronomers. 

Leith Hill Tower

Leith Hill Tower

Being the highest point in the south of England, Leith Hill Tower is the perfect location for stargazing. This year Surrey Creatives Photography is hosting a late-night astrophotography meet up at Leith Hill  Tower on Friday the 13th of August, which starts at 10:30 pm to observe and capture both the meteor shower and the Milky Way. Book your ticket here.

Newlands Corner

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  2. 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 3 Country walks with summer pub gardens in the Cotswolds
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  3. 6 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 4 of the best places for open water swimming in Hampshire
  6. 9 Where to see the prettiest lavender and heather in Surrey
  7. 10 An illustrated guide to the ‘prettiest village in England’

With commanding views over the Surrey Hills, this nature reserve and local beauty spot also provides a fantastic place for stargazing. 

If your looking for a community experience, then maybe joining an astronomical society will help you explore your passion while making friends at the same time. Some of Surrey's astronomical societies include CroydonEwell, Farnham and Guildford.

Read more of the best Surrey content:

Surrey walk around Box Hill

9 things you probably didn't know about Guildford

Films shot in Surrey: From Marvel superheroes to WWI epics

Surrey Life
Surrey

Don't Miss

A plate of eggs benedict on toast with Parma ham. A glass of prosecco sits next to the plate

Devon Life

Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Hornington Manor

Yorkshire Life | Win

WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Healthy vegetarian picnic with a delicious spread of fresh fruit and bakery products on green grass.

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a picnic hamper from Booths

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
Nydsley Hall

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus