Drawn to nature - Beatrix Potter's legacy

With an exhibition on Beatrix Potter's life and work at the V&A, Liz Hamilton of CPRE, the countryside charity looks at the links to Hertfordshire that inspired the artist and author's love of nature and her legacy to us all

Beatrix Potter is famous as the author of 23 little books about animals, illustrated by her watercolours. The books have become classics, read to generations of children. The first, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, was published in 1902; the last - The Tale of Little Pig Robinson – appeared in 1930. Worldwide, her books have sold more than 150 million copies.



Beatrix was born in London in 1866, to prosperous middle-class parents (her father was a barrister) who appeared to have no ambitions for her, not even marriage. Typical of many Victorian daughters, she was educated at home by a series of governesses, while her brother was sent to boarding school. With no childhood friends of her age (her mother thought friends would bring ‘germs’), her life must have been very lonely when her brother was away.



Her journal, kept from 1881 until 1897 (earlier parts are thought to have been destroyed by Beatrix), reveals a life with few opportunities to meet friends or a prospective husband, although her parents held a party for her just before her 19th birthday.

Beatrix Potter, aged 15, with her dog, Spot, by Rupert Potter, c1880, print on paper - Credit: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London



Written in a code devised by her, the journal was rediscovered in 1952. It was painstakingly decoded by a Potter fan - Leslie Linder - and published in 1966, for the centenary of Beatrix’s birth. Her brother and father feature regularly, but not her mother, who was said to be over-protective and self-centred. It does record her visits to the new museums near the large family home in Kensington. She often went to art galleries and made detailed appraisals in her journal of many of the paintings she saw.



In London Beatrix was often ill. Her affliction was described as rheumatic fever, yet when she escaped from the capital her health recovered instantly. In the year Beatrix was born her paternal grandfather, a leading cotton manufacturer and MP, bought Camfield Place, a country estate near Essendon, in a quiet part of Hertfordshire to the east of Hatfield which is still very rural today. This was a sanctuary for Beatrix. She adored her grandparents, and her diary describes the countryside around their house in glowing terms. Camfield was, she wrote: ‘the place I love best in the world’.

The Mice at Work Threading the Needle, The Tailor of Gloucester artwork, 1902. Watercolour, ink and gouache on paper - Credit: ©Tate (Sam Day) 2020



Her frequent visits to the Hertfordshire countryside must have played a significant role in developing her love of wildlife and rural places. On May 19, 1884 she wrote: ‘Went to Camfield, country most beautiful, flowers and birds’ nests. Why do people live in London so much?’ Later that year, after spending five days at Camfield, she wrote: ‘I do wish we lived in the country. I have been perfectly well in mind and body these few days’.



Camfield was to be a relatively short-lived retreat for Beatrix. It was sold following the death of her grandmother, the surviving grandparent, in 1892. It was later the home of romance writer Barbara Cartland and remains in her family’s ownership.



Everywhere Beatrix went she drew and painted: plants and animals, objects, places and views, which she used in her books. Claims that she wrote The Tale of Peter Rabbit at Camfield are unfortunately unfounded - the book originated in an illustrated letter she wrote to a small boy in 1893 while she was on holiday in Dunkeld in Perthshire. The illustrations of Mr McGregor, from whose kitchen garden Peter Rabbit had a narrow escape in the story, were said to resemble a Scottish postman Beatrix came to know because they shared a common interest in the study of fungi.

The Tale of Benjamin Bunny, Peter with handkerchief by Beatrix Potter, 1904. Watercolour and pencil on paper - Credit: Robert Thrift



At home Beatrix and her brother Bertram cared for a surprising variety of pets, including lizards, a snake, a hedgehog and a bat, as well as dogs and rabbits. Whether her parents approved is not known, although it seems unlikely they were unaware of the menagerie, since the animals frequently accompanied the family on holiday. The rabbits included one named Benjamin Bouncer, who was succeeded by Peter Piper. Beatrix was photographed, on holiday in Scotland in 1892, with Bouncer on a lead - she was concerned to keep him safe from the local cats and the snares set to catch wild rabbits.



After many summer holidays in Scotland, her family went to the Lake District for the first time in 1882, arriving a few days before Beatrix turned 16. The family returned to the Lakes for holidays several times, and she was to spend much of her later life here.



At the age of 39 in 1905 Beatrix became engaged, in secret, to one of the three Warne brothers whose firm published her books. When he died soon afterwards she was unable to share her grief with her family. Later in 1905 royalties and a legacy enabled her to buy a farmhouse, Hill Top, in Near Sawrey close to the western shore of Lake Windermere, although family expectations took her back to London for long periods. Only when she married William Heelis, a local solicitor, at the age of 47, was it deemed appropriate for her to put her husband before her ageing parents and live permanently in the Lake District.



Her life could have been very different had she been born later. Beatrix's interest in mycology coupled with her artistic skills enabled her to produce exquisite and accurate paintings of fungi species, and she began to explore the lifecycle of these little-understood organisms, helped by her postman friend in Scotland.

Magnified studies of a ground beetle (Carabus nemoralis).Drawing by Beatrix Potter, c.1887. Pencil, watercolour and pen and ink - Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London



Encouraged by the Natural History Museum and Kew Gardens, she wrote a paper on her research findings, which in 1897 was read to a meeting of the Linnean Society, the learned society for botany, but not by her. Women were not allowed to be present at the meetings.



She appears to have lost interest in mycology after this experience. Had she been able to play a greater part in scientific life, she might have spent her days in university botanical departments. But then there may have been no beautifully illustrated little children's stories, and the Lake District and the Herdwick sheep which she did so much to protect might have been the poorer.



As Mrs Heelis, she was an ardent conservationist in the Lake District. Often guided by her friend, Hardwicke Rawnsley, a local clergyman and a founder of the National Trust, she made significant purchases of land which helped to protect the landscape of the Lakes from development. On her death in 1943 she left over 4,000 acres, including the largely unchanged Hill Top, to the National Trust.



Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature is at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London until January 8.

