How to capture a Suffolk sunrise

You have to get up really early to photograph the best Suffolk sunrises...so that's what East Anglian photographer Graeme Taplin did throughout an entire year

In January 2021, Graeme Taplin was searching for a new challenge to improve his photography skills that he could combine with his work schedule. "So, I thought I would set a target for the year, and capturing 52 sunrises came to mind. Getting out once a week at dawn can’t be that difficult!" he says.

On December 31, 2021 he captured his 52nd sunrise in a New Year's Eve shoot at Southwold pier. So, how difficult were those early starts? "It can be tough," he admits, "alarm calls at ‘silly o’clock’, cold mornings with numb fingers working the camera and occasionally awful weather. The weather apps aren't always spot on.

Winter is my favourite time of year. I actually find the pre-dawn starts aren’t too onerous - 5am to 6am. It takes lots of coffee and determination. It's tougher during the summer months, as alarm calls drop back to 2:30am around the summer solstice. Those alarms really annoy my wife."

Graeme plans his photo shoots according to forecast weather conditions and tides, and, at times, the position of the sun at a particular location. "Despite the wealth of information at your fingertips, you do need to expect the unexpected from the great British weather."

Regular favourite locations include the famous Southwold Pier, Dedham Vale, Rendlesham forest, Shingle Street and Bawdsey. But two of his favourite shoots during this project took place at Walberswick on the Suffolk coast. "I captured a superb sunrise in March, when, on a cold morning, I was surprised to see a group of ladies swimming at dawn. I believe they gather there for a swim every day of the year. I returned in December for another spectacular sunrise over the pier and the old sea defences."

Graeme packs a drone for all his photography shoots - a DJI Mavic 2 drone which is compact enough to fit into the camera bag. "However, the weather doesn’t always play ball. If it’s too windy or wet, I can’t fly the drone. Conventional photography with my Canon DSLR camera accounts for about 75 per cent of my shots.

Apart from Suffolk, Graeme photographed 20 or so sunrise locations in Norfolk and Essex. "We were also lucky to get away for a couple of short breaks throughout the year. I also photographed sunrises in the Peak District, Cotswolds, Eastbourne Pier and Eagle Brae in Scotland."

Graeme's interest in photography grew out of a 25-year career in the property industry, which involved property and architectural photography. His interest in landscape photography developed in 2016 after he started a business supplying drone photography. Wanting to improve his technical and photo composition knowledge he met East Anglian landscape photographer Justin Minns, whose work has feature regularly in Suffolk Magazine. "I went out with Justin for a few sunrise and sunset workshops and I was totally hooked!" he says.

Not surprisingly, Graeme already has some other projects on the go. "I'm photographing Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast at least once a month throughout 2022, to capture the constantly changing landscape in different tidal conditions. It’s a fascinating area of that coast. I plan to carry on with another 52 sunrise shoots this year, hopefully in some new locations, as travel opens up for us.

"I must thank fellow members from Norwich & District Photographic Society (NDPS), who were there on many shoots. And special thanks my wife, Jane, for putting up with all those early morning escapes!"

Graeme shoots with...

Drone: DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Polar Pro ND filters.

DSLR Camera: Canon 5D Mk1V

Video camera: Panasonic GH5 and DJI Ronin-S gimbal

Lenses: Canon 16-35mm f/2.8 lens, 24-70mm f/4 lens, 70-200mm f/4 lens, Sigma 150-600mm contemporary lens. Panasonic LUMIX 12-35mm f/2.8 Vario lens. Metabones speed booster

Where to see it...

You can see Graeme Taplin's 52 Sunrises In A Year video on his YouTube channel and his website dronephotography.co.uk. A gallery of the photographs can be seen on his landscape photography website graemetaplin.com