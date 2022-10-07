Black History Month: Six great books to read

Local author Jess Morency recommends books for Black History Month including a history of Africans in Europe, from Roman soldier to modern-day migrant, and a passionate memoir from a young climate activist and birdwatcher

Black Spartacus: The Life and Times of Toussaint Louverture by Sudhir Hazareesingh: Winner of the Wolfson History Prize in 2021, this biography is densely packed with historical fact, and I’d imagine will remain the definitive portrait of this extraordinary man for a long time to come. It’s a little short on ‘sense of place’, so I’d strongly recommend you begin by watching the 2012 biopic Toussaint Louverture – free on You Tube. Although Hazareesingh is rather dismissive of it, it’s fun to compare the film and biography, and makes reading the latter a much more rounded experience.

Black Spartacus by Sudhir Hazareesingh - Credit: Allen Lane

Louverture was the most prominent leader of the Haitian Revolution, when the country was known as Saint-Dominique. A formidable General and military strategist, it was his skill, intelligence and vision that paved the way for the abolition of slavery, as, for much of the 1970s, he led his disciplined Black army of ‘brave republican warriors’ to defeat considerably larger armies from France, Spain and Britain. Initially famous for taming wild horses, ‘he was the epitome of the charismatic military leader: a model of sobriety, he slept only a few hours every night… and his capacity for physical endurance was greater than even the hardiest of his men.’ Published by Allen Lane at £10.99

Second-Class Citizen by Buchi Emecheta - Credit: Penguin Modern Classics

Second-Class Citizen by Buchi Emecheta: Emecheta was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1944, where she won a scholarship to a prestigious Methodist Girls’ school and, aged 11, met her future husband. They moved to London for his studies, but the marriage was unhappy and her living conditions appalling. However, she wasn’t called the ‘Igbo Tigress’ for nothing, and when her husband burnt the manuscript of her first novel, she left him. Raising her five small children alone, she worked at the British Museum during the day and wrote at night. Emecheta went on to complete a sociology degree, write 16 novels and numerous television plays, create a publishing imprint, and in 2005 was awarded an OBE.

I read this ‘documentary novel’ a few years ago, but it’s written so vividly and with such humour that I still remember much of it. The spirited protagonist, Adah, is Emecheta’s alter ego; a character who refuses to be defeated and is never willing to give up on her dream of becoming a writer. Particularly memorable is the scene that earned her the Tigress moniker, where she bit so deep into a schoolboy tormentor that ‘fragments of his flesh were stuck between her teeth.’ Painful for both, apparently. Published by Penguin Modern Classics at £9.99

Don’t Touch My Hair by Emma Dabiri - Credit: Penguin

Don’t Touch My Hair by Emma Dabiri: This slim book packs both a historical and contemporary punch; every page providing a fascinating fact, using sources that are richly diverse and sometimes heart-breaking. For, as Dabiri says, ‘Black hair tells many stories: of history, migration, enslavement and freedom, resistance and empowerment, technological, mathematic and artistic expression’, and cultural appropriation. For instance, maps used to be woven into hair, and African hairstyling uses complex maths in each step of the process. It’s a fabulous read: a great addition to the long list of academic studies on afro hair, but also very personal, and extremely enjoyable.

Dabiri grew up in Dublin - born to a white Trinidadian mother and Nigerian father – at a time when her hair was a ‘constant source of deep, deep shame’. Briefly a model, today she’s an academic and broadcaster, known for her pithy explanatory videos and vibrant writing style. Written as a series of essays, this is a great book to dip in and out of, and if you enjoy the topic, you might want to watch Netflix’s Self Made. Starring Octavia Spencer, it’s loosely based on the life of C. J. Walker, whose hair-care empire made her America’s first female self-made millionaire. Published by Penguin at £9.99

African Europeans by Olivette Otele - Credit: Hurst

African Europeans An Untold History by Olivette Otele: There have always been Africans in Europe, and over the seven distinct chapters of this award-winning book, ranging from Egyptian soldiers in the Roman army to modern-day migrants, Otele tells their intertwining stories. There is comprehensive academic analysis of issues like ‘othering’, identity and exceptionalism, but where the book really comes to life is with the stories of key individuals.

There’s Joseph Boulogne, born to an enslaved Senegalese mother in Guadeloupe and, after being educated in Paris, considered one of France’s most handsome and accomplished young men; before finding even greater fame as a playwright and composer, collaborating with musicians like Josef Haydn. Or Jeanne Duval, the poet Baudelaire’s muse and lover, whose influence and unapologetic presence in his life both horrified and defied his contemporaries’ expectations.

My favourite chapter was the final one, which provides a useful and comprehensive who’s who of cultural influencers today, particularly within the UK. Ranging from Betty Campbell – Wales’ first Black head teacher – to Turner Prize winning artist, Lubaina Himid; from academics like Stuart Hall and Afua Hirsch; to grime artists, Skepta and Little Simz: ‘African Europeans continue to carve out their place in African and European History, and to build new bridges.’

Published by Hurst at £25. Use code AFRICANEUR25 at hurstpublishers.com for a 25% discount.

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Jeffers - Credit: Harper Collins

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Jeffers: Ailey Garfield is raised in the City but spends summers in the small Georgia town of Chicasetta, where her maternal family have lived since their ancestors arrived from Africa in bondage. From an early age she battles to be happy; made harder by a secret childhood trauma and the whispers and pulls of her mother, sister, and a mysterious figure reaching back two centuries.

If reading as an e-book, you might want to make yourself a copy of the family tree before you begin this epic tale, for its complex relationships will doubtless have you reaching for it. It’s a tough read, particularly as it’s in part a history of abuse through the ages, but it’s also history written in a way that’s truly gripping. The book’s main theme of ‘how America came to be’, emerged during the ten years Jeffers spent researching and writing it. She’s also an acclaimed poet, and her belief that, ‘the more pain that you have, the more beauty you have to have in order to comfort the reader as they move through these sentences’ is clear throughout. Published by HarperCollins at £9.99

Birdgirl by Dr Mya-Rose Craig - Credit: Jonathan Cape

A DORSET EARTH SCIENTIST RECOMMENDS…

Dr Anjana Khatwa, presenter and advocate for diversity in natural sciences.

Dr Anjana Khatwa - Credit: Dr Anjana Khatwa

Birdgirl by Dr Mya-Rose Craig: This is an intensely personal and passionate memoir from young climate activist and birdwatcher, Mya-Rose Craig. At 20 years old she is one of the youngest people in the world to have seen over 5,000 different types of birds: more than half the world's species. With Bangladeshi heritage, Mya-Rose has also tirelessly campaigned for the voices of visible minority ethnic (VME) people within the nature and conservation sector. As a woman of colour working in natural heritage, I have found her vision, drive and fiery spirit a huge source of inspiration to help me find my own voice to campaign for better representation.

So it was with great anticipation that I picked up Birdgirl. There are incredible descriptions of the places she travels and the birds she sees with her parents, Helena and Chris. But this is not a simple story of gleeful globetrotting. Helena has bipolar disorder and as her mental health unravels, Mya-Rose describes in traumatising detail how her family learn to cope with the illness. You can feel the emotion in every word she writes, and yet there is a lightness to the prose that keeps you turning the page. Mya-Rose is a soaring new talent to watch.

Published by Jonathan Cape at £16.99

Jess Morency - Credit: @ 2020 Peter Yendell

