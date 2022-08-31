Essex book club: the author bringing Essex's maritime history to life

Brimming with beautiful hand-drawn illustrations and fascinating historical tidbits, River, Coast and Creek - An Exploration of Maritime Essex is the third book in a trilogy about East Anglia’s coastline. Author Judith Ellis tells us more...

Judith Ellis has a lifelong passion for traditional sailing boats - Credit: Judith Ellis

What can readers expect from your book?

Using the five main rivers in Essex as its framework, River, Coast and Creek dives into many different aspects of the maritime world and its history, from the prehistoric submerged world of Doggerland to the days of the great sailing ships.

It takes the reader on a journey stretching from the first early humans to the Anglo-Saxons, from medieval maps to oyster fishing and from three centuries of smuggling to yacht building on the River Colne. It is illustrated with hand-drawn maps, sketches and cheerful red herrings, which swim throughout the text flagging up interesting facts.

River, Coast & Creek by Judith Ellis - Credit: Judith Ellis

Tell us about when you first took to the water...

I was brought up just about as far from the sea as you can get. Aged 14, I was lucky enough to be able to join a youth project, which taught youngsters to sail on the River Ouse at Bedford. In 1973, I came to Norfolk for its rivers and wildlife, saving my first three months wages to buy an old sailing dinghy. Traditional sailing boats have been my lifelong passion, and I sailed a beautiful wooden Broads half-decker, built in 1940, for 33 years, sharing many a picnic with various friends and dogs.





What is it about the Essex coast that inspires you?

My first experience of the Essex coast was sailing with friends who owned a Thames sailing barge. I was blown away by the remoteness of the marshes and mudflats of Essex, so rich with bird life and the extraordinary atmosphere that it carries – an otherworldliness that captures the imagination like no other place ever has for me. I loved the time I spent on Mersea Island while researching for the book; it seems like a microcosm of the whole of the Essex coast.

Hand-drawn map of the River Colne - Credit: Judith Ellis

Tell us a fascinating fact from your book that readers may not know...

I unearthed many fascinating stories, one of which is that a ship built in Wivenhoe in the 17th century, The Nonsuch, carried the first shipment of beaver furs from northern Canada, which began the Hudson Bay Company. It’s still trading today – but no longer in beaver fur. Another was the extraordinary Henry Winstanley who carried out a hoax in the 19th century involving the Essex serpent, but who also designed the first lighthouse on the infamous Eddystone Rock.

Red herrings swim throughout the pages - Credit: Judith Ellis

River, Coast and Creek - An Exploration of Maritime Essex (hardback, £16.50) is available in book shops everywhere, as well as the Oyster Gallery in West Mersea, Snape Maltings, Firstsite Gallery in Colchester and French’s Chandlery in Brightlingsea. It can also be ordered with free delivery from thebookstudio.co.uk





You may also like...

Essex Book Club: The Goldhanger Dog: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/people/essex-book-club-the-goldhanger-dog-9119360

Osea Island, Essex's secret celebrity island: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/osea-island-essex-celebrity-hangout-8986912