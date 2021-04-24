Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Booths man takes on the Tour de France

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 1:00 PM April 24, 2021   
Nigel Murray - Chief Operating Officer of with his team take part in the Tour-O-Booths Pictures by P

Nigel Murray prepares for le Tour - Credit: Paul Currie

It’s one of the most gruelling sporting challenges in the world, one which regularly defeats even the fittest and most highly trained athletes, but it’s one that Booths chief operating officer Nigel Murray is aiming to conquer.  

Darwen-born Nigel will be part of a 25-strong team who plan to complete the 2,102 mile Tour de France course a week before the elite riders set off on June 19. They hope to raise £1m for the charity Cure Leukaemia.  

The team will be led by former footballer Geoff Thomas who was diagnosed with leukaemia just months after hanging his boots up in 2003.

Nigel Murray - Chief Operating Officer of with his team take part in the Tour-O-Booths Pictures by P

Nigel takes a break from training at the Booths offices in Preston - Credit: Paul Currie

Nigel said: ‘I have always enjoyed challenging myself and I have been a keen cyclist for about 10 years but this will push me very hard. It’s not just the distances, but the climbs as well.  

‘For a bloke in his 50s who was smoking 20 cigarettes a day not long ago, it’s going to be the experience of a lifetime.  

‘I know that behind every donation and every good luck wish, there is someone putting their faith and trust in me to give it my all. That’s what will keep me going when it gets really tough.’  

To sponsor Nigel, go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-murray-boothscountry 

