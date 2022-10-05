Raising a glass to the Queen

The Queen and Caroline during the royal visit - Credit: John Sculpher: courtesy of Cheffers-Heard family

The Queen’s passing has been particularly significant for the team at The Bridge Inn at Topsham, where Her Majesty once famously paid a visit.

The highly confidential call came through one ordinary early spring day in 1998.

Caroline Cheffers-Heard was busy finalising preparations for an anniversary event at the pub her family had run for four generations.

“It was Buckingham Palace on the phone,” says Caroline, gently placing a photo album on the table in front of me. “They said the Queen had requested to come here on her way to visit the Royal Marines in Lympstone.”

A first, no one believed it could be true. In fact, it was thought to have been a prank because a new red carpet had just been fitted throughout the 16th century Bridge Inn, sparking jokes about royalty arriving.

But then royalty did very much arrive, along with the world’s media and hundreds of excited onlookers.

The Queen and her hosts at the Bridge Inn - Credit: John Sculpher: courtesy of Cheffers-Heard family

“It was just a sea of people and press and cameras all the way up and down the road outside,” says Caroline, flicking through the pages of pictures from that extraordinary day, 27th March 1998, thought to be the Queen’s first ever official visit to a public house.

"We were asked not to paint anything. She wanted to see things exactly as they were.” The Queen and Caroline during the royal visit - Credit: John Sculpher: courtesy of Cheffers-Heard family

“She looked absolutely beautiful in her cornflower blue outfit,” adds Caroline. “And she was wonderful, just wonderful. And so knowledgeable. She knew we were by the River Clyst and even that my mum had passed away the year before. She offered me her condolences. She just had such an aura about her.”

Caroline Cheffers-Heard where the Queen stood in 1998 - Credit: Chrissy Harris

Caroline says The Bridge has become something of a focal point in recent weeks for people wanting to come and raise a glass to Her Majesty. On the Thursday evening her death was announced, locals and visitors filed in, some asking to stand in the same spot in the lounge where the Royal guest met her hosts more than two decades before.

“Lots of people came in and said it was the only place they wanted to be to raise a glass,” says Caroline. “They just wanted to be close to where she had been. Lots of people have been asking to have the same drink she had - but she didn’t have one. Other people have wanted port, which is strange because we’re a beer pub!”

A floral tribute outside the Bridge Inn - Credit: Chrissy Harris

Some customers have asked to take a replica royal tour of the pink-washed, Grade II-listed inn, just so they can follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty.

“I’ll take you, if you like,” says Caroline, as we walk through to a room at the heart of the pub, where bunting originally hung for the coronation of Edward VII is still on display.

“I mentioned that to her,” says Caroline as we walk down the uneven and well-worn stone stairs from the parlour.

“I was nervous about her coming down here, but she managed it in her heels, no trouble at all,” says Caroline. “Obviously, we’d cleaned up a little bit more than normal for that day,” Caroline adds, smiling, as we walk through to the malthouse. “But we were asked not to paint anything. She wanted to see things exactly as they were.”

The Queen arrives outside the pub - Credit: John Sculpher: courtesy of Cheffers-Heard family

The malthouse is a fabulous room filled with antiques and memorabilia, but it once was filled with bright flashing lights, cameras, equipment and faces.

“You could barely see,” says Caroline’s daughter Riannon who has just joined us. “The Queen must have been so used to it all because it didn’t phase her in the slightest.”

What was she like?

“Oh, it was just like meeting your grandmother,” says Riannon, a teenager at the time. “She was lovely, really lovely.”

Riannon is busy trying to source a working television so the family and the pub’s staff can gather round and watch the funeral in a few days’ time.

Royal events are, not surprisingly, a big deal in here but this one will be particularly poignant.

“I did shed a tear when I found out she’d died,” says Caroline. “She’s certainly been extremely special to us, but people everywhere adored her. She was our stability and it’s going to be hard to fill her shoes.”

What a memory to have, though - the day the Queen walked into a pub in Topsham. It sounds like the start of a joke, but you really couldn’t make it up.

“We still have letters upstairs in the archive in the loft, addressed to “the pink pub the Queen came to’” says Caroline, adding that they never did find out why she chose to pop in. “Why she came, we’ll never know but it was wonderful.”

Cheers for the Beer

During her visit, the Queen was presented with a case of Branscombe Vale ale, commissioned to celebrate 101 years since Caroline’s family first arrived at the Bridge Inn.

Her Majesty apparently commented that Prince Philip would enjoy it at the palace.

Angie Raddon has been working at the Bridge on and off for more than 21 years and was there to greet the Queen in 1998 - Credit: Chrissy Harris

Behind the Bar

Topsham local Angie Raddon has been working at the Bridge on and off for more than 21 years and was there to greet the Queen in 1998.

“What a wonderful day it was,” she says. “It was all very much like a dream, really. I was standing right next to her and she gave me a lovely smile.”

The malthouse at the Bridge Inn - Credit: Chrissy Harris

An Unspoilt Pub

The Bridge Inn is one of the most unspoilt pubs in the country, scarcely changed in more than 100 years. It has been in the same family since 1897 when it was bought by William John Gibbings. Since 1930 it has come down through the female line and it is now run by Caroline Cheffers-Heard. It’s one of a handful of remarkable pubs around the country to have had its listed status updated to give further protection to its historic interior.