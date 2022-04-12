What was Captain Oates’ great secret?

I googled Sue Limb after I interviewed her. After. It’s a novel way of doing things I realise, but perhaps it’s the frisson of flying by the seat of my pants, or Sue’s pants, that made me do it. And the first thing that came up was a comic novel: Up the Garden Path written in 1984. The front cover is a pair of stripy-tighted legs akimbo with a quote from Douglas Adams: ‘This is the sort of book that makes you want to sleep with the author’. That author is none other than our favourite Cotswold Life columnist, Sue Limb.

But it has not always been about comic columns. Sue Limb is Captain Oates’ biographer. She is chronicler of one of the most tragic statements of all time; when, 110 years ago, Captain Oates walked out of the tent into an Antarctic blizzard on March 17, 1912, his 32nd birthday, he knew that he was walking to his death and yet in order to take the drama and pity out of the situation (and to make sure his four companions wouldn’t follow him) he said: ‘I may be some time’. But, back to the beginning.

Sue is a Cheltenham Ladies' College girl of 16 with neat ankles under a demure cotton frock. She attends an anniversary event for Captain Scott’s 'Terra Nova' Antarctic expedition, 1910-1913, at the Cheltenham Library. The event involves a screening of the expedition film 90 Degrees South, including a clip of Captain Oates. Oates' face fascinates her, but though he is impossibly handsome, he is also extremely dead. Sue’s relationship will have to be academic, but the library yields little; Louis Bernacchi’s biography of Oates does little to satisfy.

Sue and fellow Cheltenham Ladies' College friends by Dr Edward Wilson statue on Cheltenham Promenade, Christmas 1962 - Credit: Sue Limb

Showing an early interest in comedy, Sue makes a Christmas card in the style of the expedition’s tongue-in-cheek magazine, the South Polar Times and sends it to Frank Debenham (Oates' erstwhile team mate, now Emeritus Professor and Director of the Scott Polar Research Institute or SPRI, in Cambridge). 'Deb' is amazed: ‘You have sent me the most delightful, the cleverest and the most understanding Xmas card I have ever had in my life.’ Sue is invited to stay with Prof and Mrs Deb in Cambridge, where Deb introduces Sue to Violet Oates, Captain Oates' sister: 'and there was the same face, like her brother's, the face that had first fascinated me.'

Sue remembers ‘massive portraits’ which dwarfed the Victorian cottage near Long Melford into which Violet had moved after leaving the Oates' ancestoral Gestingthorpe Hall in Essex. A large table was covered with a chenille tablecloth. One day when Sue was visiting, Violet flicked up the cloth to reveal a tin trunk. Sue knew that Captain Oates' late mother Caroline had forbidden anyone to cooperate with Louis Bernacchi. Caroline had refused to show him any letters and even denied the existence of her son’s polar diary. And yet, here was Violet lifting the lid for a 16-year-old school girl from Cheltenham.

Edward Adrian Wilson, Robert Falcon Scott, Lawrence Oates, Henry Robertson Bowers and Edgar Evans at the South Pole - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

‘The trunk was full of letters,’ remembers Sue. ‘Bundles of letters tied with faded green ribbons in groups of a year... and all Caroline’s diaries.’ Caroline had instructed Violet to burn her brother’s diary, but Violet copied out excerpts. Violet introduced Sue to her siblings – her older sister Lilian (a commanding presence) and Bryan (the ‘Benjamin’ of the family). Sue was welcomed particularly by Shelia Blenkinsop, Lilian’s daughter who took her to an anniversary dinner at Oates' old school where the only Norwegian on Scott’s expedition Trygge Gran 'flirted with me.’

So now Sue had been given unprecedented access to Violet’s trunk of letters, family memories, diary excerpts; she’d met Deb and others from the expedition, and resisted Trygge Gran’s advances. Sue was the Oates' biographer designate, but there was a problem. Firstly, she was sitting A levels and the Oxbridge entrance exam, and secondly: ‘I was so feckless and not yet very good at note taking’. Sue’s mother found random notes in discarded school exercise books and knew of interviews not written up. Sue was in the surreal position of being a biographer, still at school and being helped by the entire remaining cast of Scott’s expedition and her mother.

Sue and Cheltenham Ladies' College friend with Professor Frank Debenham, 1963, Cambridge - Credit: Sue Limb

Once she had secured her place at Cambridge, Sue spent her gap year writing the first draft. During this time she recalls ‘the strangest feeling’ when both Violet and Shelia separately said, ‘There is something I could show you, but perhaps not.’ If she had been Ruby Wax, Sue says, she would have said ‘Show me the…’ But instead she meekly accepted that they were all keeping something from her. But what? Sue wonders whether it was the original polar diary (she only ever saw sections that Violet had copied out). She even wonders whether they were going to show her information about Oates' possible illegitimate child? (In his recent biography of Oates, Michael Smith mentions the existence of a possible daughter, Kit Gray.) None of us will ever know.

Years later, after a degree and work as a teacher (which inspired Up the Garden Path) and as journalist for the Guardian and Observer, a Major Patrick Cordingly got in touch with Sue. He was from Oates’ regiment – the Inniskillings – and had seen her draft manuscript in the SPRI, and wanted to meet.

Patrick brought experience of the army and knowledge of the intricacies of Scott’s expedition. ‘He did research and sent material,' says Sue, 'and I wrote the chapters.’ Captain Oates, Soldier and Explorer by Sue Limb & Patrick Cordingly was published in 1982. It is a unique and utterly brilliant biography, written with the same engaging wit we have come to expect in her column in Cotswold Life.

Snow Widows, by Katherine MacInnes - Credit: William Collins

Sue was 16 when she started researching, and in her early 30s when the book was finally published, but Deb and Violet were right to put their trust in her; it is regarded as the bible on Oates. The research, helped by Patrick, reveals an intricately layered social history, but when it you read it, you will hardly be aware of that. Sue and Oates share a similar sense of the absurd; they are mistress and master of the drole understatement, the carefully curated aside that makes you burst out laughing.

Sue and her daughter Betsy are putting the finishing touches to a new radio comedy series as we speak, but when I ask her the date of Oates' death she doesn’t hesitate. ‘The thing about comedy drama’, Sue tells me, ‘is that you can have poignant moments as well.’ There are some things about Captain Oates that we will never know, but there are some, like his final words, that have acquired the status of a legend.

