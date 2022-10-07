A magic time: Asha Banks, star of The Magic Flute

Making her film debut as the female star of an upcoming Christmas blockbuster, actress Asha Banks discusses filming in lockdown, the power of theatre and loving her home city of St Albans

'It’s really the most wonderful feeling doing what I love every day,' says St Albans’ Asha Banks as she describes her burgeoning acting career. If you don't know the name yet, you soon will. She is the female lead in what is billed to be one of the biggest films of the winter, The Magic Flute.



She stars as Princess Pamina in the Florian Sigl directed film in which a renowned music school in the Austrian Alps has a hidden passageway to the world of Mozart's masterpiece - monsters, the Queen of the Night, a lost prince and all.



Although only 18, the singer and actress already has 11 years' experience acting at a high level. She started her career aged seven when she was cast in Les Misérables in the West End. You may also recognise her from her more recent performance as Brooke in Rebel Cheer Squad, now on Netflix. And she was in the celebrated Spring Awakening at the Almeida last Christmas.



Describing the moment she was told she had landed the role in The Magic Flute, Asha says she was euphoric.



'You never really get used to waiting to hear about a part, especially when you’ve put so much into the audition process, and the waiting is actually exhausting. It’s on your mind day and night and you can’t escape that feeling of it hanging over you. So, it’s such a fantastic relief to hear back, let alone you got the part.'



Having undergone the audition process in the midst of the first lockdown in 2020, Asha impressed casting director, Sophie Holland, all virtually.

'It was a bit of a rollercoaster as I was up for two different parts and had to sing opera as part of the audition!'



The tale, which Asha describes as 'Harry Potter meets Narnia, with some beautiful music thrown in,' follows London teenager Tim, a new boy at the boarding school, who discovers the passageway into the magical world. Tim meets Pamina and the adventure begins.

The Magic Flute is 'Harry Potter meets Narnia' - Credit: Luis Zeno Kuhn/Centropolis Entertainment

Asha’s character 'isn’t contemporary, and she’s a princess too', but her core personality resonates with the actress.



'She’s feisty, determined and gets fired up by injustice. She won’t take no for an answer, so in those ways we are alike. Also, I feel like she bounces back; she’s very resilient and I think I have learned to be resilient in this profession!'



Filming a potential Christmas blockbuster provided plenty of pinch-me moments. 'The cast were incredible; the famous actors like Iwan Rheon [Game of Thrones] and Stefi Celma [Call My Agent] left me starstruck. I became very close to Jack Wolfe [Shadow and Bone] and Iwan and I think their friendship was a real highlight for me. I also learnt so much from them both.

Asha with co-stars Iwan Rheon and Jack Wolfe - Credit: Luis Zeno Kuhn/Centropolis Entertainment

'I loved the youngest cast members too, who were around my age: Amir Wilson, Niamh McCormack and Elliot Courtiour – we had such a laugh together.



One 'real standout moment' was when Sabine Devielhe, one of the world’s leading sopranos, gave a private performance of the Queen of the Night aria on set.



'She plays my mother in the movie, a really iconic opera character. She invited the cast and director to hear her sing the world-famous aria and we were all blown away. I had goosebumps – it was incredible. I honestly felt so emotional and privileged to have been able to experience a close-up performance that opera audiences would love to see and hear.'



Arriving in a locked-down Munich for filming left Asha and her co-stars with only each other for entertainment, including Jack Wolfe, who plays Tim. And the fun sometimes spilled on to set.



'There was one scene that Jack and I had to film where we had to hold hands and stare into each other's eyes whilst the camera was panning into us which felt like it lasted forever. We definitely had the giggles and I had to shut my eyes so I didn’t laugh mid take.'



The magical family movie is set to hit cinema screens from mid November. In the meantime, Asha has been focussing on her music, returning to her St Albans’ roots with gigs at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks – a venue she first performed at when she was just nine. When she’s not overachieving in the theatre circuit or landing major film roles, she enjoys time with her beloved Jack Russell chihuahua, Violet, and catching up with friends.



'Music-wise, I am writing new music all the time at the moment. My music manager Will is getting me into the studio with some great producers and writers and we are creating some music that I’m really proud of, so that’s exciting.

'I am lucky that Will lets me be exactly the artist I want to be and isn’t trying to mould me into an idea of a pop star.'



Crafting a music career alongside acting, Asha is certainly on a creative high right now. What would be the dream from an acting point of view?



'To land a lead in a cool series, like Euphoria [American TV series about a recovering teenage drug addict starring a former Disney Channel actress]. Zendaya is such an incredible actress so I definitely look up to her and her career. Of course, I’d love to do more films too and just explore many different characters and storylines.



'I do also really love, and miss, working in the theatre. I’ve done theatre for more than half my life and I was last in a theatre show last winter when I was in Spring Awakening in London, directed by Rupert Goold. I don’t really think that theatre gets any better than that! I would love to delve into theatre a bit more as an adult.'



What’s next for Asha? 'Watch this space,' she says. 'There’s always something bubbling under the surface with acting.'



Asha in Verulamium Park in St Albans, a favourite place to relax, with a smoothie - Credit: Syriol Jones

Asha’s favourite five in St Albans

Top attraction: I love movies and The Odyssey is the most beautiful cinema in the country - I love the 1920s style. It’s a great place to go with a group of friends or show off to people who haven’t been to St Albans before.

Restaurant: Per Tutti. It’s an Italian restaurant near my house on Holywell Hill. The garlic prawns are insanely good. I could eat them every day. I also love Lussmanns which is in an amazing location right next to the cathedral, and it wins awards for sustainability, so it’s also good for the planet.

Day out: I love fashion and clothes shopping so I’d probably go shopping in St Albans with friends. I’m really into vintage clothes so I’d have a hunt through all the second-hand shops too. I’ve recently really got into shopping for homey stuff and plants. I’d have lunch somewhere cool - I’ve recently been to The Hub on Verulam and that’s a sweet place to go with friends. In the evening I’d go to one of the hundreds of restaurants and bars or pubs in St Albans - we are spoilt for choice!

Shop: Shop on the Hill – it’s a jewellery shop selling mainly silver stuff. I buy things from there almost every week. It’s a bit of a hidden gem.

Place to relax: I actually think Verulamium Park has to be my favourite place to relax, with a smoothie from Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre!







