Abbie Dewhurst -  BBC Weather presenter on her life in Yorkshire

Published: 4:05 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM April 27, 2021

Abbie Dewhurst lives in Otley with her husband and sassy, eight-year-old rescue dog, Ruby, she reveals all about her Yorkshire Life.

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile

The variety of beautiful character properties. I’ve always been obsessed with looking at houses and Yorkshire really does have it all! From small, cosy cottages to grand awe-inspiring homes, I just love to take a trip to rural villages in the county and lusting over the buildings that people have made their homes.

A place you love to eat

My husband and I love a small, family run restaurant in Oakwood where we used to live called Ricos. Heather, the owner always gives us such a warm welcome and the food is to die for. Not to mention the HUGE portion sizes too!

To take friends

Knaresborough. I feel it really showcases the best of what Yorkshire has to offer – the Yorkshire stone properties, the gorgeous view from the castle, the market place, The River Nidd and the fabulous selection of shops, bars and restaurants.

A childhood memory

I’m not from Yorkshire, I’ve been adopted into God’s Own Country. I’m actually from across the border in Lincolnshire, making me a Yellowbelly! But my family and I have holidayed in Richmond, North Yorkshire for years. I remember the first time we visited, we stayed on a lake and my dad and I caught the biggest fish. We still have a picture of it on the magnet board in our family home kitchen.

A cultural go-to

Harewood House. The house, the décor, the history, the gardens – I could happily lose myself on this estate any day of the week.

Inspiration outdoors

Thorner at Christmas! Being a full-blown property geek, I feel so inspired visiting such a gorgeous and well-kept village. When they turn their Christmas lights on, it really is magical.

A place for indulgence

Bettys if I’m feeling fancy – no such thing as too many fat rascals but Inghams chippy in Filey if I want proper grub!

A Yorkshire view that inspires

Yorkshire has too many magical views to whittle it down but one that has brought me a lot of happiness since moving to the country would be Almscliffe Crag. Given its accessibility, we’ve managed to take our 8-year-old dog and have spent many evenings up there with a picnic (and wine!). Even though it’s not a million miles away from the rest of the world, it still manages to make you feel like you’re on top of it.

I’m never happier than when

I’ve got a Sunday off, the sun is shining and we’ve got a big walk planned followed by a trip to a local pub for a roast.

Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life …

Warm, welcoming and (of course) weather!



