Marley and You: Did you see the reggae legend perform in Sussex?

While we were all celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee there's another important anniversary taking place at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion - it's been 50 years since reggae legend Bob Marley played there and they want to know: were you there?

In one of the first ever appearances that Marley made in the UK, the Jamaican singer appeared on stage in July 1972 supporting singer Johnny Nash. The performance was presented in conjunction with Bexhill Lions and was in aid of Glyne Gap School. The original concert was the year Marley signed with CBS Records and embarked on the UK tour with Nash, a traditional pop and reggae singer.

Marley went on to become a global icon with his first international hit No Woman No Cry and highly-successful album Exodus, before dying in 1981 aged just 36.

As the DLWP prepares to mark the momentous musical occasion with Celebrating Bob Marley Beachside Festival next month, on 16 July to celebrate his life, talent and influence, organisers want to hear from anyone lucky enough to attend the gig or who knew someone that did. If you have an original ticket. poster or any memorabilia related to the event, they would love you to get in touch at rsvp@dlwp.com