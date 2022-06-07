Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Celebrity Interviews

Marley and You: Did you see the reggae legend perform in Sussex?

Author Picture Icon

Karen Pasquali Jones

Published: 11:00 AM June 7, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM June 7, 2022
HD0NMR Bob Marley, 1970s.

Bob Marley on stage in the 1970s. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

It's been 50 years since reggae legend Bob Marley performed at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion and they're desperate to hear from fans who attended the concert 

While we were all celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee there's another important anniversary taking place at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion - it's been 50 years since reggae legend Bob Marley played there and they want to know: were you there?  

In one of the first ever appearances that Marley made in the UK, the Jamaican singer appeared on stage in July 1972 supporting singer Johnny Nash. The performance was presented in conjunction with Bexhill Lions and was in aid of Glyne Gap School. The original concert was the year Marley signed with CBS Records and embarked on the UK tour with Nash, a traditional pop and reggae singer.  

Marley went on to become a global icon with his first international hit No Woman No Cry and highly-successful album Exodus, before dying in 1981 aged just 36.  

As the DLWP prepares to mark the momentous musical occasion with Celebrating Bob Marley Beachside Festival next month, on 16 July to celebrate his life, talent and influence, organisers want to hear from anyone lucky enough to attend the gig or who knew someone that did. If you have an original ticket. poster or any memorabilia related to the event, they would love you to get in touch at rsvp@dlwp.com 

Sussex Life
Music
Celebrity

Don't Miss

Burning torch beacon made from paraffin wax

Yorkshire Life

7 of the best places to see Jubilee beacons in Yorkshire

Beth Windsor

person
Union Jack and royal crown celebratory bunting stands out against bright English garden background

Hertfordshire Life

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Celebrations in Hertfordshire

Richard Young

person
Jubilee flypasts for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Where and when to watch The Queen's Jubilee Flypast

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Hall Leys Park with Crown Square in the background

Derbyshire Life

10 Derbyshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon