Celebrity Devon Lord is star of ITV show revealing aristocrats' secrets

Devon-based aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the star of the show in a new television series shining a light on some of Britain’s most prestigious families.

Keeping Up With The Aristocrats is billed as a light-hearted, endearing and eye-opening series, in which four of Britain’s most prominent aristocratic dynasties have given cameras exclusive access to reveal what really goes on behind their closed doors over one summer’s social season.

Keeping Up With The Aristocrats features four of Britain’s most prominent aristocratic dynasties. - Credit: Banijay/Shine Productions

Asset-rich, but often cash strapped, this posh bunch are mischievously self-deprecating and jolly. The TV series lifts the lid on the lives of absolutely fabulous Lords, Ladies, and even the odd Princess, as they try to earn a crust.

And Lord Ivar, who is the Queen’s third cousin, plays a leading role in the opening episode of the much-anticipated TV series, as he and husband James gamble their reputation, and that of Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, by hosting their first ever pop-up restaurant at their Devon stately home, Bridwell Park.

Bridwell Park is Lord Ivar Mountbatten's Devon stately home. - Credit: Banijay/Shine Productions

But with tickets costing a whopping £165 per head, can the Mountbattens sate the appetite of 50 fine diners? They include Lord Ivar’s cousin, Princess Olga Romanoff, who, currently single, is hunting down her idea type of man – ‘a trained killer’ no less...

Meanwhile Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard are hoping to help fund the exorbitant running costs of their 126-room home, the imposing Carlton Towers, by turning part of their 3,000-acre estate into a vineyard.

And having bottled their very first bottle of sparkling wine, they seek advice from their friends, Alexandra Sitwell and husband Rick, who already own one the UK’s most successful vineyards at the stunning Renishaw Hall. But will the Fitzalan-Howards wine prove to be vintage, or just another sad bottle of plonk?