Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > People > Celebrity Interviews

PODCAST: At home with Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 10:46 AM June 8, 2021   
Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen at home, 2021

Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen at home, 2021 - Credit: Steve Thorp

He's back!

Twenty-five years after Changing Rooms hit our TV screens, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is returning to his role as designer extraordinaire, and is sure to be ruffling a few feathers. 

In the latest episode of our Great British Life podcast, Cotswold Life editor Candia McKormack visits the beautiful Siddington home of Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen. During the fabulously irreverent chat, the couple discuss their move to the Cotswolds and the ghosts who welcomed them into their new home. They talk in detail about how having their family living with them has helped them survive the lockdown, the joys of being grandparents to young Albion, and how Laurence is more than ready to get back into those black leather trousers.

Changing Rooms returns on Channel 4, August 30, 2021.

Sound mixing and editing by Leon Hades McKormack.

Be sure to subscribe to the channel to see who will be coming up next. If you love what you hear and want to read more, then subscribe to your local county magazine to keep in touch with all that is going on in your area. 

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

Don't Miss

Beer beach front (c) Lee, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

Beach cafes in Devon: 7 great places by the coast

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Stone cottage with views over the bay at Boggle Hole

Yorkshire Life

For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Wooden lighthouse from 1932 standing tall on stilts at a Somerset beach

Somerset Life

12 of Somerset’s beautiful beaches to explore

Elizabeth Hartland

person
The pretty town of Sandwich (photo: grassrootsgroundswell, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Kent Life

10 of the prettiest places to visit in Kent

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus