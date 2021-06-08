PODCAST: At home with Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen

Published: 10:46 AM June 8, 2021

He's back!

Twenty-five years after Changing Rooms hit our TV screens, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is returning to his role as designer extraordinaire, and is sure to be ruffling a few feathers.

In the latest episode of our Great British Life podcast, Cotswold Life editor Candia McKormack visits the beautiful Siddington home of Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen. During the fabulously irreverent chat, the couple discuss their move to the Cotswolds and the ghosts who welcomed them into their new home. They talk in detail about how having their family living with them has helped them survive the lockdown, the joys of being grandparents to young Albion, and how Laurence is more than ready to get back into those black leather trousers.

Changing Rooms returns on Channel 4, August 30, 2021.

Sound mixing and editing by Leon Hades McKormack.

Be sure to subscribe to the channel to see who will be coming up next. If you love what you hear and want to read more, then subscribe to your local county magazine to keep in touch with all that is going on in your area.