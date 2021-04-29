Published: 2:28 PM April 29, 2021

We speak to local celebrity and television presenter Charlotte Hawkins about her career and what the county means to her...

What is Surrey to you?

Home! When I’m travelling back from somewhere, every time I see the sign I’m in Surrey my heart soars as it means I’m not far from home! I love living in Surrey as it’s close to London, my work and transport links, but it’s nestled in the countryside with stunning views and scenery. There is so much to offer from beautiful woodland to explore, canal walks, rolling fields, an area of outstanding natural beauty with the Surrey Hills. Not to mention countless pubs, top restaurants, great shops and local businesses. I love the fact it has so much to offer, you can find everything right on your doorstep.



What have been some career highlights?

I feel lucky to have had some great opportunities over the years, from starting at ITV Meridian as a trainee 21 years ago, then moving to Sky News, before joining Good Morning Britain in 2014. I’ve presented at Royal Weddings, covered the London Olympics, interviewed stars from Sir Elton John to Oprah Winfrey, as well as countless politicians along the way. I’ve acted in a film called Burnt with Bradley Cooper which definitely has to be up there as a memorable highlight!





What plans have you got workwise for the next year?

Continuing to do the job I love. Although I get up at 2.45am for Good Morning Britain which has its challenges, it’s such a privilege to tell people what’s going on in the world when they wake up. During the first lockdown studio numbers were restricted so I wasn’t in as much, and I really missed not being there when there was such a big event happening that was affecting everyone. I also have my show on Classic FM on a Sunday evening from 7-9pm where I get to play the most blissful pieces of music to help people wind down their weekends. Hopefully my work with ITV Racing will be back up and running as racegoers are able to return, so I am really looking forward to being back with the team enjoying covering the buzz of race days. Beyond that – we’ll see what else crops up!



READ MORE: The Circle's Natalya Platonova on her £100k win



Where are your favourite Surrey walks?

So many – woodlands, towpaths, river walks, the Surrey Hills. There are plenty to choose from and we feel really lucky to have it all surrounding us. It’s hard to pick a favourite, but one I love is the Devil’s Punch Bowl as we meet up with family there, it’s a lovely place to walk and the views are amazing!





What are you looking forward to doing in Surrey as lockdown eases?

Being able to see friends and family in a group, sitting in pub gardens, eating in restaurants, and shopping in Guildford.



What did you miss about the area during lockdown?

Being able to pop out, see friends, sit in a pub garden. It was really hard but I was grateful to have such lovely neighbours. We did virtual cocktail nights to keep our spirits up! One thing we didn’t miss was trips to the supermarket – we were really keen to support local businesses and it was the ideal opportunity to do that – our local farm shop, the nearby butcher, I arranged a regular delivery of flowers from our local florist, and we ordered cakes from a local independent bakery.



SUBSCRIBE: To Surrey Life for the best celebrity interviews and features



What would be your ideal day in Surrey?

It would be a long family walk with the dog, a pub lunch and a get-together with friends at a restaurant in the evening.





What makes Surrey a special place to you?

I love the fact it’s so connected, with everything on your doorstep, and yet you’re surrounded by leafiness and stunning scenery. There is so much going on with cosy county pubs and fine dining restaurants, yet the peace and tranquillity is right there when you need it.



Describe your Surrey life in three words

Rejuvenating, restorative, vibrant.



Keep up to date with Charlotte by following her on Instagram