DJ Darren Proctor on his career so far and leaving Greatest Hits Radio

Armand Beasley talks to the broadcaster about music, personal style, celebrity interviews and his new station .

From hosting charity gala events to the Smash Hits Poll Winners Arena Tour, Altrincham’s Darren Proctor has one of the most distinctive radio voices in the UK. He’s interviewed everyone from Robbie Williams to Britney Spears and Rod Stewart.

We met more than 20 years ago on a TV show and have remained friends ever since. Do you remember when we first met?

I remember it well. Friday afternoon the Lunchtime Live show on Granada, hosted by Eamon O’Neal. The show featured a music review slot I did and you did the glamorous bit with hair and makeup tips.

How did you get into radio and what was your big break?

I won a Young DJ of The Year back in 1990 with the Ritzy chain of nightclubs. I practised in my bedroom day and night so my pals on our Sunday under 18s night encouraged me to enter.

They gave me a regular slot to DJ in the club and the other part of my prize was a tour of my local radio station. I asked if I could help out and make cups of tea and managed to get some studio time to pretend I was a radio DJ.

I made a short demo, gave it to the programme controller and he gave me a trial on the overnight show. From there I had my own one-hour slot from 6-7pm. I moved to Radio City in Liverpool in 1994 and then to Key 103 in Manchester in 1999.

Proud dad Darren and his son Harry - Credit: Darren Proctor

You’ve interviewed so many celebrities: who has been your favourite?

Barry White and Bono were incredible. I really felt like they gave me an insight into their lives. Barry White told me about his Bang and Olufsen sound system that stretched the whole length of his lounge wall, and Bono told me about the U2 single Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of.

He wrote it shortly after the death of his friend Michael Hutchence. Bono knew he was in a dark place and said it was a rare night that they didn’t catch up for a chat. Had they have chatted that night, he might have saved his life.

Who would be your dream interviewee?

Prince William or Stevie Wonder. Prince William has made himself so relatable to us all, I’d love to be in a situation where we could just talk openly.

I don’t do interviews to make headlines; it’s just an easy chat, which means you tend to get more out of your guest. Stevie Wonder is one of the world’s most incredible musicians – a man who loves what he does and is so grateful for everything he has, one of life’s nice people.

DJ Darren - Credit: Darren Proctor

Music is such a huge part of your life. Which artists do you listen to?

Stevie Wonder and all ‘70s disco. I also love house music, the Rat Pack era, soul and R&B.

You have had such a long career. What have been the highlights so far?

Young DJ of The Year, which I never in a million thought I would win.

A Sony Gold for the Smash Hits Radio show was a huge win (although I lost the award on the night).

They are like the Oscars of the radio world.

Hosting the Pepsi Chart show was another; I hosted the show as cover for Neil Fox for two years from the Capital Radio studios in Leicester Square, going out to 177 radio stations.

Every time I attend a charity ball it’s always either yourself or the equally fabulous Jenny Powell that’s hosting them. Now that live events are back up and running, have you noticed a difference in attitudes and attendance?

I love doing the live stuff, connecting with the audience and running an event to create a seamless show for the guests; they are back but it’s tough for everyone, lots of people are still dubious about going out. I also think that lockdown changed people’s view on socialising, with more people seeing friends at home.

What’s been the biggest live event that you’ve presented?

I did pre-match and half-time entertainment at all Manchester City home games for a few seasons, that was quite something. I’ve also DJ’d at lots of festivals, that’s always a real highlight.

Have you ever been tempted to relocate to London for work?

No! I’m a northern boy and I love it here.

How long have you lived in Cheshire?

I’ve been here since 2003.

What’s your favourite local restaurant and bar?

I love The Stamford in Bowdon for that local pub feel. Yara Restaurant in Altrincham is amazing, and Riva in Hale. For a take-out it has to be the Good Choice Chinese in Altrincham.

If you could have a fantasy dinner who would be your four guests and why?

Peter Kay, a man who makes me smile even when he’s not doing stand-up.

Chris Evans, to advise me on the pitfalls of running your own radio station,

Mystic Meg to tell me what to expect in the future. And my son Harry, because I want him to share my journey and learn from it.

Tell us about Harry

Harry is my best buddy. I’m entirely blessed to have a kind and polite boy who can mingle with any age group. He’s 13 now. Everyone says how alike we look and that makes me really proud, I’m not sure he’s as impressed, but hey...

I’m so impressed that he’s set up his own little company ‘Slab’d’, selling homemade chocolate bars. I bought some at the Hale Barns Christmas Market where he had his own little store. Are we going to be seeing him on Bake Off?

Harry’s had a few ideas for businesses. I’ll always encourage him to have a go, it’s how you learn, he’s also big into farming but I don’t have the funds to buy him a farm just yet.

What do you do in your spare time?

I don’t have loads of spare time, I can’t sit for a minute. I love to have friends over and cook. I have a place in Wales that is my little sanctuary to go and chill out by the sea.

Describe your personal style?

Well, I’ve worn a tracksuit for the last 18 months. I like simple colours – navy and black.

How do you keep in shape?

I run at least three times a week. I have a circuit around the Bowdon roads, it’s six miles, which is plenty for a man of my age.

What are your three favourite skincare products?

L’Oreal Men Expert, a Vitamin C oil that I get from Home Bargains, and Pro Body Glow.

2022 is going to be an exciting year for you as you are launching a new radio station, Was it a tough decision to leave Greatest Hits Radio?

One of the biggest decisions ever. I’ve had 24 years with Bauer Media. Now it’s time to do something for myself.

What’s the concept behind the new station?

There is a gap in the market for local radio, For me, the best times were when you could talk about local events, listen to local callers on air, deliver the local news and travel and be seen out and about with live shows on the high street, in shopping centres, at local businesses and events.

We want to get as many local businesses on the station as we can no matter how big or small, you can be part of it, get in touch at darren@darrenproctor.co.uk

When does it officially launch?

We have lots of exciting launch events planned and can’t wait to get started. Test transmutations are underway now and we go to air next month.

Who else is on board?

I have partnered with Max Eden from The Hale Barns Carnival in creating the station. We really wanted to make sure that the station had a local and familiar feel, so there will be some really well-known names from radio stations we’ve grown up listening to.

Where can we listen to it?

Online, on the App and very soon on DAB Digital Radio.

Finally, what advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t worry, be calm and always trust your gut feeling.

