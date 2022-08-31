Denise Van Outen: From Basildon to Broadway

We catch up with Essex legend Denise Van Outen as she looks back over her incredible career, taking in The Big Breakfast, Ramsey Street, Albert Square, Broadway and back to her own sofa in Essex

Words: Vicky Dearden/HOTFeatures

Let's start at the beginning. What was your childhood like growing up in Essex?

I had a really happy childhood. I don’t come from a family that's particularly wealthy. We were very working class. We lived on the same street as my nan and grandad on my mum's side, and my aunt and uncle lived across the road – as most East Enders did back in the day; they moved out to Essex for a better life and all moved together.

Ours was one of those streets where there were lots of similar families. It was all young first-time buyers with their young children. I remember my brother was always on his BMX bike and I always played outside with the other girls. We knew the names of everyone on the street, which doesn’t really happen now.





Did you have many family holidays?

Never abroad. My parents couldn't really afford it. We used to go to my nan’s caravan in Clacton; caravanning holidays were big in the 70s, so most of my youth was spent in caravans. There was always a caravan holiday to Yarmouth, Canvey, Clacton, places like that. I loved it and still do to this day, I get excited if I go to stay in a caravan. It takes me back to my childhood, especially when it’s raining. I love the sound of the rain on the roof of the caravan.



How did you get into acting?

I went to a local dance school called Susan Stevens, which still exists today in Essex. I met another girl there whose mum talked to my mum about going for professional jobs in London. It was from there that I got spotted to meet with Sylvia Young. My first proper role was on stage in Les Misérables in 1986; Sylvia Young put me up for it.





And how did you find that first experience of being on stage?

I loved it. From the day it had its first preview, Les Mis was a smash hit and still is one of the biggest selling musicals in the world. And it was like being part of something quite magical, because it picked up a huge fan base really quickly. Even now, when I hear all the songs, the hairs on my arms stand on end.

My favourite day was a matinée day, because you’d do two shows on a Saturday afternoon, and in between shows our chaperone used to take us to Fortnum and Mason and I used to have honeycomb ice cream. To me, Fortnum and Mason was so posh.



Were you academic?

No, I wasn’t academic. I struggled in school, and it's only now that I'm older that I realise that I had certain learning difficulties, because my daughter Betsy’s got them. Back in the ’80s it wasn’t recognised.

I found it really hard to focus, which is why at Sylvia Young I blossomed, because I was a creative and I was able to be creative and do my acting, singing and drama.





How did you make the transition from acting to TV presenting?

I got pretty much scouted to do presenting, through just being around on various TV shows. The Big Breakfast was an amazing gig and I just remember sobbing when I left. I have very few regrets in my life, but I think the only thing I wish is that I’d stayed on that show a bit longer. I’d been there nearly four years and the early starts were hard. It was a 3.45am alarm call.





Did you have a good relationship with your co-presenter Johnny Vaughan?

Absolutely. We were as thick as thieves. He was one of my best mates and we laughed constantly. We still speak now, although we fell out for a bit. We never had a big argument or anything, but there were other influences, other people’s input and situations that we had been in that were uncomfortable. We just went our separate ways. But we’re back in touch again and it's really nice.



Being on Broadway was a bucket-list moment for Denise - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The musical Chicago was a big part of your life, wasn’t it?

It was. The first run was back in 2001 and I remember having all my hair cut off for the role. I'd always had hair extensions up until this point and my hair was ruined. So, I went to (celebrity hairdresser) Trevor Sorbie and said, ‘Can you help me out? I’ve ruined my hair’. I’d tried to take my own extensions out and it looked awful.

Trevor Sorbie was famous for the bob in the ’60s, and he offered to bob my hair really short. That look that I had was the exact look that Renee Zellweger asked for when she did the Chicago movie, because she’d seen my picture.

I played Roxie Hart and I was the first celebrity to play the role, and it set a trend. The producers only used celebrities in the role after that. I loved it, but it was a hard time for me because I’d just split up with my boyfriend, Jay Kay (from Jamiroquai). I look back now and I think that the heartbreak probably added to the performance.



What was it like going to do the show on Broadway? Were you well received over there?

I got really good reviews from the American press. I lived in a beautiful apartment overlooking Central Park, and I used to walk to the Shubert Theatre from my apartment in the Trump building. I’d walk along Broadway to go to work with a big smile on my face, thinking ‘this is so surreal, but brilliant’. And there was a huge billboard of me in Times Square, and I’d walk past and be like, ‘that’s so weird!’. It was a real bucket list thing.





You’ve worked a lot with Andrew Lloyd Webber. But there were rumours of you falling out?

I got on really well with Andrew; I lived in his country home for a period while he wrote Tell Me on a Sunday, which is a one-woman show I did. I’ve got a lot of time for the Lloyd Webber family; they’re very lovely.

That (the falling out) was all to do with me being pregnant at the time. I was told that I couldn’t be on the TV series I’d Do Anything because I was pregnant, and of course, as a woman, I was upset – just because I’m pregnant doesn’t mean I’m ill, I can still work. But it’s forgotten about now, and to be honest it wasn't just Andrew, it was a joint thing between him and the network.





You had a guest role on EastEnders in 2015. You did four episodes, didn’t you?

Yeah, it was really small. I’d watched EastEnders loads when I was a kid and got asked to go in as a guest. I did four episodes. My love interest was Jake Wood’s character (Max Branning). It was nice to be on set and be part of something so iconic. My character was a bit of a minx, she caused a bit of trouble.



You also had a guest role on Neighbours. How was that?

Oh my god, it was great. They were the most amazing people, who make you feel so welcome. I shot some scenes in London with Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis) and Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson). The brief was that she should be a bit like Joanna Lumley in Ab Fab, a bit off the wall, a bit wacky. My daughter was played by Gemma Donovan, who is Jason Donovan’s daughter.





I read Stefan Dennis had a crush on you!

He did tell me that he had a big crush on me after he was on The Big Breakfast. I said, ‘Have you got a crush on me now?’ and he said no!





You were on The Masked Singer. Did you enjoy it?

Oh, I loved The Masked Singer! I’d seen the show in Australia, so I knew it was going to be big. When I got the phone call to be on it, I said yes straight away. I didn’t want to be a pop singer or anything, but I like singing. And you don’t always get to sing the songs in musicals that you love. So, for me, it was an opportunity to try different styles of music and play the game as well. It’s a wacky show, but it’s brilliant and people love it. It was hard (singing in a mask). It was like singing with a crash helmet on or in a tunnel underwater.





And now you're back home on Gogglebox with your best friend and former-Blue star Duncan James...

Yes. They set up little hidden cameras and you just binge-watch telly all day. You do sort of forget that the cameras are there. Who wouldn’t want to sit there and watch all their favourite programmes with loads of snacks and treats? It’s a dream job and you don’t have to leave your home.



