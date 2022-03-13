Top Devon chef to star on BBC’s Great British Menu

Charlotte Vincent, head chef at the award-winning Five Bells Inn in Clyst Hydon, Devon, will make her television debut on BBC Two’s prestigious cookery show Great British Menu on March 15 at 8pm.

Great British Menu returned to screens again last month for the 17th consecutive year. The regional format sees top British chefs compete for the chance to cook for a spectacular four-course banquet. This year’s finale will be held at the Alexandra Palace, London.

The team of stars from Great British Menu, from left, Ed Gamble, Andi Oliver, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge. - Credit: BBC/Optomen Television Ltd/Ashleigh Brown

Presented by Andi Oliver, the new judging trio includes Michelin-starred chef and former GBM champion Tom Kerridge, fellow restauranteur Nisha Katona, together with comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble. This year’s theme celebrates the last 100 years of British broadcasting.

Charlotte’s home, the Five Bells in Clyst Hydon is a Grade II listed, 16th century thatched pub near Cullompton that was rescued and taken over by James and Charlie Garnham in December 2017.

Charlotte Vincent will appear on the South West leg of Great British Menu. - Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown

In the second half of 2021, the team won Gold from Taste of the West, Gold from Food and Drink Devon and for the first time ever, were double finalists in the Great British Pub Awards. Charlotte’s first appearance on the show comes just two months after the business was again named as one of the UK’s Top 50 Gastropubs.

Growing up in Devon, Charlotte joined the British Army straight from school, working her way up to the rank of corporal whilst also training to be a chef. Upon leaving, a decade followed as pastry chef at the two Michelin-starred Gidleigh Park on Dartmoor before a career break from cooking to achieve a degree in psychology and human biology and then retrain as a scientist. A return to professional kitchens came when she saw that her favourite childhood pub was recruiting for a head chef in June 2019.

Since joining the team, Charlotte, 42, has made it her mission to create a fully inclusive and calm kitchen where individuals are nurtured and taught professionally, as well as introducing an expanded vegan, vegetarian and gluten free offering across the different menus to appeal to a wider range of customers.

Charlotte said of her appearance on the TV show: “What an absolute privilege to share a national stage with my peers, cook from the heart and battle it out to represent my home region; the South West.

The chefs under pressure in the Great British Menu kitchen. - Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown

“We filmed throughout last summer so it’s been a nail-biting wait to see myself on the big screen. If you think cooking for a full house on a Saturday night might be stressful then this is next level!

“My dishes all tell a story that tie in with the special theme of 100 years of British broadcasting and I’m so grateful for the opportunity – I can’t wait to share the magic of Devon with the rest of the country.”

James Garnham added: “As owner of the Five Bells, I’m so proud of Charlotte – her energy is unbelievable and that fantastic attitude we all love is a credit to her profession.

“As one of the few female head chefs in Devon, she is setting a very strong example to others who are interested in joining the industry and also pushing forward with some remarkable and exciting culinary development of her own. Good luck chef!”

Charlotte, second left, back home with the team at the Five Bells. - Credit: Well Seasoned PR



