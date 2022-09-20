Discover... Dr Kinsella CBD Skin

After 17 years of working in aesthetics, from his discreet clinic in Hale, Dr Martin Kinsella has finally taken the step of developing his own skincare range, Dr Kinsella CBD Skin

‘It’s a passion of mine,’ Martin says. ‘I have a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge about skin and the different skincare ranges retailing today. Most skincare falls into two categories; on one hand you have products that are very science-based, cosmeceutical products that work very well and have impact on the skin, but don’t have that luxury feel; and on the other hand, you have luxury skincare products that make the customer feel great to buy them, but they don’t really have the quality and truly effective ingredients, at least not in any useful quantities, to really make a difference to skin. I wanted to bring those two things together – a truly powerful skincare range, with all the hallmarks of a solid, scientifically-backed, cosmeceutical product, made with the best ingredients out there, that has a measurable impact on skin, but also has all the attributes of a true luxury skincare product.’

While the collection makes much of the inclusion of CBD in its branding, Martin is very clear that this is only one important ingredient amid many.

Dr. Kinsella CBD Skin has launched with three key products, an eye serum, a skin oil and a moisturiser - Credit: Dr Kinsella Skin

‘All our products contain CBD,’ he explains, ‘and it’s a very important ingredient, but there are so many other ingredients that are important in this skincare. This doesn’t work just because of CBD, this works because of all the star ingredients we have put in.

‘CBD has so many amazing properties; it’s anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and works on the receptors of the skin cells, which increases the absorption of all the other ingredients, but the key reason I wanted to include is because I found that a lot of the cosmeceutical products out there are not suitable for inflamed skin, or for people with skin problems such as dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, acne...and they have to pick and mix products, so I wanted a range that would in its entirety work on skin with these conditions.’

The products feel ultra-luxurious, smell incredible and glide onto the skin with ease, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and thoroughly spoiled. To know they are also working hard to combat aging, to actively rejuvenate skin, and can be used by anybody at all, regardless of skin issue, lifts them from lovely-to-have to must-have.

‘We have a range of star ingredients in all the products,’ Martin says. ‘In the face cream for example, we have Matryxil 3000, a stem cell stimulator, which triggers the production of new collagen. There is also lots of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and allantoin, a proactively soothing anti-irritant. In a lot of products, levels of these really useful ingredients are low, so they might say on the packaging they contain them, but there not really at a level to be truly beneficial. In our range, the levels are high and actually have an impact on skin.’

You can now enjoy the iconic Hydrafacial at Martin's Hale clinic, with his Skin CBD products built in. Trust me, it's bliss. - Credit: Chic PR

This is proven by the clinical trials of the Eye Serum, which show a measurable and marked improvement in the undereye discolouration many suffer from as we age.

‘The eye-serum was very important to me. It was the first product I wanted to do. I get so many requests from people wanting me to treat dark circles under the eyes, and you can use filler where there’s volume loss, but a lot of the time there’s pigmentation changes in the skin along the ligament and you can’t treat that with filler.

‘It contains caffeine, which is a vaso-constrictor and reduces puffiness and improves circulation. There’s Vitamin C and Hyurlanic Acid. Vitamin C reduces melanocyte activity, so it reduces the production of pigmentation in the cells, and protects the cells from oxidative damage. Finally, the most important ingredient, haloxyl. This is a patented nanopeptide that breaks down blood-originated pigment in the skin: it will actively break down the pigment in that undereye area.’

Martin’s favourite of his three products (so far released, though he has plans for more) is the Glow Oil. I confess, I am with him here. It’s glorious; it smells amazing, feels like liquid silk and gives skin a soft, strokable feel without any sense of an oily residue. It’s heaven in a pipette.

‘I decided to go for an oil over a serum as you can put more stable, fat-soluble products in an oil, which then get absorbed into the skin even better and so have a better effect. It contains the most absorbable and sustainable form of Vitamin C – ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate. We’ve also added coconut oil, which is exceptionally hydrating on the skin. There’s also jojoba oil, which is very nutrient-rich, packed with omegas 3 and 6 and linoleic acid – the essential fatty acids your skin needs to moisturise itself but your body doesn’t produce; there’s rosehip oil, CBD oil and cannabis sativa oil. It’s the star product, it really is. When you wear it under your foundation it gives an airbrush effect, and it won’t degrade your makeup, as a lot of skin oils do.’

drkinsella.com, re-enhance.com