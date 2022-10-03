Antiques expert Eric Knowles on his love of history and East Anglia

Antiques expert Eric Knowles has long had connections with East Anglia and still looks back on his time in the region fondly.

After many years in the business, Eric Knowles is one of the best known raconteurs in the world of antiques and he has visited East Anglia many times.

Eric speaks fondly of Norwich Cathedral, describing the surrounding streets as “magical” and he is also a great fan of Norwich Castle Museum and its collection of teapots.

“I love Norfolk,” he says.

“I used to do a lot out of Studio E for Anglia Television in Norwich.

“I’ve had a love/hate relationship with the A11 for the past 40-odd years.”

He adds: “I was guest on John Bly’s programme, called Heirloom. I did quite a few of those up there, staying at The Maid’s Head.”

Eric appeared at Sheringham Little Theatre in 2005 and still remembers that show.

He has also visited Holkham Hall with BBC TV's Antiques Roadshow and recalls meeting Lady Glenconner.

And he also spent memorable day at the Norfolk coast.

He says: “I remember doing Cromer with the (Antiques) Roadshow when the tide came in.

“All of a sudden, one wave leapt over the embankment where I was working with Judith Miller at a table and I got drenched and she got semi-drenched!”

Eric also likes Southwold in Suffolk and describes Adnams Ale as ‘a very good brew’.

History was always Eric's main interest. He grew up in Nelson, near Burnley, in the shadow of Pendle Hill in Lancashire.

He says: “I was obsessed with history and still am. I’m intrigued in knowing how people lived and I’m interested in social history.

“As a child, if I was given birthday money, I’d go and buy a Ladybird book and I’d buy things like Julius Caesar and Roman Britain, which I’ve still got.

“I’d buy Alfred the Great, Admiral Nelson, David Livingstone, Florence Nightingale - and also nature books, what to look for in spring, summer, autumn, winter, I’ve kept all those.

“I treat books with a real reverence.”

Eric inherited a love of antiques from his parents.

He recently joined the Northern Ceramic Society and his parents were members too.

“They collected as well – all sorts and everything,” he says.

“Ceramics were plentiful where I lived because everybody had crockery, but not everybody had silver and bronzes.”

He adds: “I was at Bonham’s, the auctioneers, for 35 years, so I was exposed to some amazing things.”

Eric has written many books. He is currently busy filming BBC TV’s Bargain Hunt and the Antiques Roadshow.

He describes Bargain Hunt as “total fun”.

“I just seem to fit into that position as a presenter and I get to go to places that I wouldn’t necessarily get to go,” he says.

And 2022 is his 41st year of working on the Antiques Roadshow.

He says: “Without trying I’ve become the Ken Barlow of The Antiques Roadshow!

“I would like to get to my 50th year. Then I’ll keep going until I’m actually an antique myself. Maybe they’ll wheel me on!”

Visit Eric’s website at: www.ericknowles.co.uk

For more details about future episodes of Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow, and to watch previous episodes of both programmes, visit: www.bbc.co.uk