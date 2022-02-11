Why actor Freddie Fox was 'born to play' Hamlet

Freddie Fox, who stars in the Guildford Shakespeare Company’s production of Hamlet, shares his fresh take on the titular role, his musical ambitions and the ‘delicious agony’ of corpsing on stage

Shakespeare fans can immerse themselves in an exciting new production of Hamlet at Guildford’s Holy Trinity Church starring acclaimed actor Freddie Fox. Guildford Shakespeare Company co-founder and producer Sarah Gobran says he is ‘born to play’ the title role and when we caught up with the Olivier Award nominated actor between rehearsals in January, it’s easy to understand why.



‘Hamlet is a complex beast, but I'll take it as a complement,’ laughs Freddie, who has recently appeared in the BBC mini-series The Pursuit of Love and in the fourth season of The Crown as Mark Thatcher. ‘It’s very kind of her.’

Noel White, as Claudius, and Freddie Fox - Credit: Matt Pereira



He delivers an enthralling new take on the iconic character, directed by Tom Littler with live music performed by the cast. Surrey Life attended on February 8 and we were transfixed by Freddie and the wider cast.



‘The [play’s] language and insight into human beings, eternity and the planet is beautifully articulated and I’m so delighted to be given the opportunity – particularly due to the space we are performing it in, which adds so much and makes it so different to productions of Hamlet that I have seen before,’ he says.



An important point to note is that, as Shakespeare longest play usually lasting over four hours, it has been cleverly adapted to a more digestible running time of two hours 50 minutes (including the interval).

Freddie Fox and Noel White (Claudius) keep the audience on the edge of their seats - Credit: Matt Pereira



‘It’s a really excellent cut of the play by our director,’ says Freddie. ‘Hamlet is, in so many ways, a thriller with all the poetry and beautiful three-dimensional characters, but let’s remember that this is a page turning revenge story. So I hope the audience will get a pacy, exciting version of the play in an extraordinarily beautiful and atmospheric church where all that religious iconography and feeling and smell and candles and the organ are brought to bear in a play that is essentially about death and what happens afterwards.’



He describes the role as exhausting, but rewardingly so: ‘It’s like going for an enormously long cross country run where you will be staggering at moments and sprinting at others and by the time you get home you feel weary but great. While on the run you feel elation and fatigue and frustration and all the great things as you do when you commit yourself bodily to something.’



Freddie comes from a long line of notable actors, which includes his sister Emilia Fox (The Pianist, Silent Witness) and dad Edward Fox (The Day of the Jackal).

Freddie Fox, Daniel Burke (Laertes), Noel White (Claudius), Karen Ascoe (Gertrude) and Pepter Lunkuse (Horatio) - Credit: Matt Pereira



‘My family are all very excited about it as I was learning my lines over Christmas so they couldn't really get away from it,’ he says. ‘My dad has played Hamlet on three occasions and says that each time you take a little bit more from the role and are comfortable in the knowledge that there will always be more to get.’



Being in the Fox family, however, didn’t place Freddie under any pressure to follow suit.



‘Coming from a family of actors where all the bread was being won on the basis of these very tenuous careers, I remember constantly hearing about money troubles in the house as a naïve four-year-old going and collecting loose change and giving it to my parents thinking it would solve all our worldly problems,’ he says. ‘So I was very aware of the inconsistencies of it as a lifestyle. My parents asked me to please give other careers and educational opportunities a chance and to do work experience as a lawyer. I did it in marine shipping insurance and worked out within about two-and-a-half minutes that I did not want a career in that,’ he laughs.



‘I then did a lot of plays at school and little drama festivals and had so much fun. Of course, my parents didn’t have much of a leg to stand on to say I mustn't do this as a career. I obviously knew it was a bonafide way of making a life so it was really thanks to a combination of school and being around theatre life and theatre people and finding all of that very appealing.’



He counts a career high as starring in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet with his long-time friend Lily James, who he went to drama school with (London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama).

Freddie Fox's gives a gripping performance in the title tole of Hamlet with the Guildford Shakespeare Company - Credit: Matt Pereira



'I had about 48 hours to go from never having played the part to appearing in a brand-new production in a packed West End house,’ he remembers. ‘But to walk out on stage and see your friend walking towards you who you’ve known for 10 years looking back at you, smiling and going “this is going to be a ride but let's do this together” – that was a moment when you cannot believe it's happening but [you just think] let’s go with it.’



Another great moment was working with his dad, who coincidentally voices the ghost of Old King Hamlet in the Guildford Shakespeare Company play: ‘How often do you get to have a happy working relationship with your parents?’



Moments he'd rather forget include ‘a lot of corpsing at really inappropriate moments’.

‘There are times when I have been totally helpless with laugher to a point where it wasn’t funny anymore,’ he reveals. ‘The audience doesn’t find it funny and you just can’t stop, which is an awful feeling. Sometimes you have to turn in the opposite direction and speak your lines away from people. Sometimes you cannot look people in the eyes so have to perform to their chin and bring it under control. But the more you try the more delicious the agony of knowing that you are not meant to be doing any of this and that you are meant to be holding it together as a professional sends you deeper into the hole of hysterics.’

Freddie has recently completed directing and producing his first short film Hero - Credit: Phil Sharp



This year, Freddie is also appearing in a new Apple TV series titled Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman. In addition to his acting work, he’s recently completed directing and producing his first short film Hero starring Charles Dance and James Norton, which is inspired by spending time with one of his childhood greats, the late Burt Reynolds.



When asked what his marker of success is, he speaks of being able to ‘carry on without running out of ideas’. ‘That's the thing I'm permanently frightened of,’ he admits. ‘If I can carry on coming to work and having interesting ideas – some of which will work and many of which won’t – over the course of a career and a lifetime then that will make you a successful actor.’



Perhaps a musical will be on the cards. ‘I’d love to,’ he says. ‘I’ve been doing a lot of singing lessons over the past two years to get the voice and stamina up to scratch. I have such admiration for those musical performers – singing their guts out is a real feat. I just have to keep putting it out into the universe.’



When it comes to stage versus screen, Freddie sees the joy in both.



‘There's a magical element of being on a film set and watching all these cogs whirring in this big machine but [so is] being up on stage having agency to do what you want in the moment as the director, editor and sound designer of your own performance,’ he says. ‘I hope I have the opportunity to continue to do both.’



Guildford Shakespeare Company’s production of Hamlet is taking place at Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford, GUI 3RR until February 23, 2022. To find out more, visit guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk. Tickets can be bought via the website or by calling the Box Office on 01483 304384.