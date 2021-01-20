Published: 11:58 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM February 3, 2021

Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna Kinsella’s baby boy is due within weeks, so her January has been packed with things to do

Martin and I had a lot of fun working on the Icy Bear campaign, and I can't wait for the next one! Photo: Chic PR - Credit: Archant

How is your 2021 going so far? January was a bit freezing, wet and miserable wasn’t it? I can’t wait for the spring, the best months of the year.

As this January was my last full month before the arrival of our baby boy, I have been rushing about sorting all those last jobs, as I know I shall be a bit busy, very soon!

We wanted to do something incredibly special in the nursery, and we have been putting the finishing touches to this beautiful room. We wanted to create a tranquil space (as I’ll be spending a lot of time in there!), and we’ve gone for dark wood and a cute woodland theme. I wanted a giant tree installing in the room, but you’ll have to watch this space for the final reveal!

I’ve been showered with gifts and clothes – thank you everyone – and it has been a lot of fun organising all his little clothes. Everything is gorgeous and I can’t stop looking at it all and marvelling at how tiny and cute it all is! As a new mum, you really don’t know what to buy until baby arrives and I am very grateful for all the deliveries that arrived during January’s lockdown.

It was a busy time, launching Icy Bear toothpaste, but I loved every minute. Photo: ChicPR - Credit: Archant

I’m very lucky as so many friends have given me advice and tips on what to buy, what’s useful, the things that actually work and help (and that you can do without). It is all very real now. People love giving baby advice as well, don’t they?!

I’ve picked up my pram from Newbie and Me in Crewe, which is a traditional style with a modern edge, so no doubt you’ll see that a lot! The guys at Newbie and Me have been really helpful, as I did change my mind a few times, and the choices were quite overwhelming.

I had a gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot with Hannah Furness Photography that made me feel very empowered. I was a little dubious about it at first and worried I would feel self-conscious and even a bit nervous, but it was brilliant and it felt good. Hannah put me at ease and we got some amazing shots to treasure forever so I am glad that I did it.

In more home news, we’ve now finished the renovations to our apartment. It’s a stunning space and we’ve been here three years, renovating it from scratch. The last thing was finishing the master bedroom and I’m so excited it’s complete in time for baby. Martin and I loved working on this project together; we’re big fans of Timothy Oulton and it has some amazing Timothy Oulton feature lighting which we love.

I’m winding down a bit business-wise, which is hard, as my new work-baby Icy Bear has been so well received since we launched it before Christmas. My vision for the brand has really has come to life and the second product is now ready to launch, which is whitening strips.

Filming for RHOCH will hopefully get underway once the baby has been born. I will continue filming and be involved as much as I can time-wise with a newborn, and the producers are very good and incredibly supportive so I am sure they will try and work around us as much as they can.